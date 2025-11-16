Jena Sims Gets Sandy In SI Swimsuit Outtakes, Jadelyn Music Proves Blondes Have More Fun & Grilling In Snow

Disney is back on YouTube TV

The Saturday mutliview is now back at full strength thanks to the two-week-long battle between Disney and YouTube TV coming to an end with a new deal on Friday. The real winners, of course, were the customers.

Two weeks without access to whatever games were being carried on ESPN and ABC in the middle of the football season is why you shell out your money for the service in the first place. Don’t worry, you get $20 back if you redeem it.

Unfortunately, the mutliview in my house didn’t get much use on Saturday. We had one of those Christmas YouTube videos on while I had the privilege of dragging out all of our Christmas decorations.

The best part, aside from not much multiview, is we didn’t get all of it put up. It now gets to drag on throughout the week and isn’t that the real spirit of the holidays?

I did see that No. 11 Oklahoma rolled into Tuscaloosa and handed No. 4 Alabama a 23-21 loss. You really hate to see that, don’t you?

And while I didn’t watch much of that game, I did get to sit down and catch most of No. 10 Texas get their asses handed to them by No. 5 Georgia. Again, you really hate to see it.

Eye surgery left a man seeing Baywatch-style boobs

I couldn’t stumble across this story and not share it. A 45-year-old man underwent laser surgery on his right retina to treat scar tissue caused by diabetic retinopathy.

He "suffered" shortly after the procedure from a condition called Charles Bonnet syndrome (CBS). This rare condition causes hallucinations and occurs after vision loss.

His hallucinations were of a woman with "Baywatch-style boobs" and they lasted for ten days after the procedure. Not everyone has to go through such torment.

Mark Bryan of Redbridge, London survived his ordeal with a busted woman he referred to as "Taloula," reports The Mirror. He compared the condition to having "Pamela Anderson pinned to my face." It would come and go without warning.

"It was very funny. I felt like such a teenager. I had that poster of Pamela Anderson on my wall when I was younger; this was like having it pinned to my face," Bryan said.

"My wife kept looking at me like I'd lost my mind. I just kept joking that I was going to run away with Taloula. To be honest, I thought I might have lost my mind, too. Although it was hilarious, it scared the crap out of me as well. It kept popping up and wouldn't go away."

The image would pop up as many as 20 times a day. Two days in, he wasn’t leaving the house because he didn’t want the boobs to scare him out in public.

I'm glad Mark didn’t suffer in silence. We need more people sharing stories about how laser surgery can cause you to see boobs that sneak up on you.

As with all things, this eventually came to an end and the Pamela Anderson that was pinned to his face faded. He said, "It was quite disappointing. After three weeks, poor Taloula looked more like a topless man."

Dip on wings

Last week I set out to get to the bottom of a debate that I thought had been settled a long time ago: What do you dip your wings in? I'm happy to report that despite some criminals who said both to the question, blue cheese won fairly easily.

There were calls for no dip as well, which I absolutely respect, but this was a debate about what you dip your wings in and the correct answer won.

- Guy writes:

Just getting to your Sunday column. As a Buffalo native, I believe that I get to have the final word on this.

Wings, should you choose to dip, should only be dipped in Bleu Cheese. And not that garbage in a squeeze bottle at your local grocery store. Real deal chunky bleu cheese dip. It is blasphemy to dip into anything else.

Ken’s will do, but make the trip to Buffalo, and find the hyper local bleu cheeses that we offer.

Personally, I refuse to dip. Our wings should stand on their own. Probably why I refuse to allow bbq sauce on my cooks.

Monopoly

- Delco Scott writes:

Hey Sean,

Love reading you stories! I actually think the "Get at of Jail" stunt was pretty funny. I had a friend get pulled over years ago and the cop asked, "do you know why I'm pulling you over?" He replied, "what did you forget?" The cop laughed and let him go.

Keep up the great work,

Delco Scott

- Maddi writes:

Mr. Joseph

I never respond to articles I read online. However, this particular article and your opinion on this situation really rubbed me the wrong way.

Yes, this woman is hitting on her sister's boyfriend! What, this twit does not have mirrors at home and can't look at herself? She, not the sister's boyfriend, should be the only one to determine how she looks in today's trashy bikinis. Sis is correct for being pissed!

Just my opinion, of course.

SeanJo

These kinds of emails will never get old. I love them. I wrote back: "Thank you. I may frame this."

Grilling Season Never Ends on Beech Mountain

- Chris writes:

Hi, Sean - I had to thaw one of the jets, but even with snow on the grill we still cook outside.

Cheers,

Chris

SeanJo

This is next level dedication to the grill right here. Inspiring doesn’t begin to describe it. Well done, Chris. Keep it up and keep sending your meat.

---------

That's it. I'm in recovery mode from dragging out all the Christmas decorations and getting some of them put up, but it could be worse. I could have gotten it all done in one day and not have to drag it out until next weekend.

Thankfully, there's another long day of football to get me through it. The Commanders and Dolphins are overseas this morning to show how badly professional football can be played and still be considered professional football.

Has anyone else dragged out the Christmas decorations? If so, let me know. As always, the inbox is open. Send your meat my way or anything else you'd like sean.joseph@outkick.com.

You can also keep up with me on Twitter or over on Instagram. Have a great week and I'll see everyone next Sunday.

