Jena Sims Turns Her Braless SI Swimsuit Party Look Into Elite Summer Content

At the end of May, Jena Sims showed up at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in a see-through top with life preservers over her boobs.

Mission accomplished on standing out at an event with other bikini models. But no braless look of this kind is going to waste in the Koepka household.

Jena's a mom, she's a wife to LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, and some might say, more importantly, she's a creator of content for social media.

The content creator in her knew that the outfit was too good to simply waste at the event itself. There were views locked inside of it and they had to come out.

Even if that meant posting it on a platform like TikTok where Jena's braless, life-preserver-covered boobs were sure to be suppressed by the algorithm.

Jena Sims continues to fight the good fight, one piece of elite content at a time

Jena didn’t care. She didn’t do the easy thing and let the forces behind the content suppression win. She held onto it, waited for summer, and dropped it anyway.

You can’t let heroic efforts like this go unrewarded. If you do, the haters of fun and summer win, and we can’t as a society let that happen anymore.

This is elite summer content that deserves to be seen, algorithms be damned. Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are fighting the good fight here.

I don’t know about you, but I'm choosing to be on the right side of history. A side where tops with life preservers covering otherwise exposed boobs is applauded.

Well done and well said in the caption. "If it ain't this, I don't want it" just might be the theme of the summer. It goes to show, some heroes wear capes and some wear see-through tops with a couple of well-placed life preservers on them.