Jemele Hill Tells Middle America It Shouldn't Care About Illegals

Jemele Hill goes on YouTube and tells people in Nebraska and Iowa they shouldn't worry about illegals invading their communities.

Between Keith Olbermann saying Lou Holtz was a "legendary scumbag" and Jemele Hill telling Middle America that it shouldn't care about illegals, it's been a special week for the LIBS.

During her latest YouTube show, Hill, who won the inaugural OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge way back in 2021, had a message for all the white people in Nebraska and Iowa: Stop caring so much about illegal aliens.

"Some of y'all don't want the country to look a certain way. Some of y'all think this country is getting a little too brown, little too dark…for your taste," Hill told her viewers.

Yep, you know where she's going here. Jemele sure has a problem with white people. Let's hear more from this former ESPN LIB scholar who is now paid by The Atlantic to serve as a contributing writer. Jemele has published two stories for the outlet this year.

"And so you voted to deport and to terrorize certain members of the community because you don't want the community of America to look a certain way," Hill continued.

Actually, Jemele, those people voted for a civil society, one that doesn't include illegals like Eswin Mejia, who killed 21-year-old Sarah Root in a 2016 drunken driving crash. Mejia was sentenced in February to more than 20 years in prison after being convicted on the charges. What took so long to throw Mejia in prison? He actually fled BACK to Honduras to avoid punishment for killing Root.

The people of Nebraska and Iowa voted to keep illegals like Raul Torres Olivares, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2005, out of the U.S. A baby left in the care of Olivares died, a medical examiner said, when the illegal violently shook the baby to death.

After being deported back to Mexico in 2011, Olivares came back to the U.S. in 2022, July 2023 and December 2023. He was arrested in February by police in Sioux City, Iowa.

According to Jemele, the people of Middle America are picking on those poor brown people because they're racist. That's what she's implying here. Meanwhile, these people in Middle America have to deal with illegals destroying their communities.

I'm talking about illegals like Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, of Grand Island, Nebraska, who is accused of being a leader within the MS-13 gang who spent time as a part of "a professional assassination squad."

ICE caught that guy back in December at his house in Grand Junction.

Jemele Hill Doesn't Think Iowa Has An Illegal Problem

"You have people living in Iowa talking about border security. Nebraska — you live in NEBRASKA! What are you talking about!? Like WHAT!? Worried about ‘an invasion?’" Hill added in her condescending tone.

Iowa would be the same state where school superintendent Ian Roberts turned out to be an illegal who falsely claimed he was a U.S. citizen on a federal form and also admitted to illegally possessing a gun.

When he was arrested, Roberts had a loaded handgun wrapped up in a towel and $3,000 under the seat of his school-issued Jeep Cherokee.

To Jemele, this is nothing to worry about. The best of the best are coming across the border, according to this deep-thinker.

I'd like Jemele to tell the parents of Mollie Tibbetts that they shouldn't worry about illegals. Back in 2018, it was an illegal who killed their daughter, a University of Iowa student, when she was out on a jog.

This scumbag stabbed her multiple times and then buried her in an Iowa cornfield where he later led authorities to the body. Only Tibbetts' running shoes were visible when authorities first saw the body.

Why Even Give Jemele Hill A Mention? Why Write About Her?

Someone out there is paying Jemele to play a role in the LIB shaping of this country. Just last week, the NAACP LIBS hired her to interview Kamala Harris at some big convention.

"WHATS BETTER THAN ONE ICON? Two!!!" one of Jemele's LIB friends wrote on Instagram.

So true. What an icon. What a hero. Jemele running her mouth is about as good as it gets for MAGA. Let's see how this type of rhetoric goes in other parts of the country. Jemele should start telling people in Pennsylvania to shut up about illegals.