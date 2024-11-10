Jemele Hill Gifts Early Christmas Present, Intends To Stay Quiet

Christmas came early for the anti-Jemele Hill crowd. The sometimes sports media personality, better known for invoking race in EVERYTHING, is taking her ball and going home.

Hallelujah!

Following Donald Trump’s thumping of Hill-savior Kamala Harris, the former ESPNer has decided to join Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney, Oprah, Katy Perry and the blowhards from The View in leaving the country.

Sike!

You didn’t really think they’d leave, did you?

Instead, Hill is staying (as far as we know) in the greatest country in the world but choosing to keep her opinions to herself for the time being. Or at least off social media.

So, much like when Hill and Michael Smith briefly hosted SportsCenter’s 6pm show, "SC6," no one will see or hear Hill’s commentary.

"I’m away attending to things that matter but can’t help but laugh that the same people begging me for my thoughts on this election are also the same people who constantly tell me to shut the f--- up. Y’all got it. I’m shutting the f--- up and minding my business," Hill wrote via X on Saturday.

A (early) Christmas miracle!

Jemele Hill Minding Her Business, For Now

Trump didn’t just break the blue wall. He broke Jemele Hill! She can’t help but laugh. And neither can we.

Let’s be honest though, there’s no way she’s going to stay quiet. We know that. She won’t be able to resist tweeting that someone within the Lakers organization is racist for assigning Bronny James to the G League.

Dallas’ offensive line starts multiple white players. How can Hill possibly keep her thumbs from tweeting that the Cowboys’ white lineman purposely failed to properly protect Dak Prescott in the pocket, forcing him to move in an unnatural fashion, resulting in a season-ending hamstring injury?

If Hill does somehow actually shut up and mind her business, it’ll make for a joyous holiday season. Or as Jemele Hill would likely see it, a White Christmas.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF