Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo On Leaving Prostitution To Become 'Trailer Park Barbara Walters'

Bunnie Xo always believed it would work out, and it did.

Jelly Roll's wife Alyssa DeFord, better known as Bunnie Xo, is a classic tale of never giving up. She's been through a lot in her life, but always knew it was going to work out for her one day.

She had a rough childhood that caused her to leave home at 14. She's been arrested seven times, and been divorced twice. She had a lucrative career as a sex worker and did OnlyFans too.

Bunnie met her future country music star husband at a concert in Las Vegas in 2015. They were married in 2016. She gave up the prostitution in 2020 and the OnlyFans in 2023. She launched her popular podcast Dumb Blonde in 2019.

Now she has a memoir coming out next week called Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which she sat down for an interview with People to help promote.

It was partly delusion that helped her overcome the bumps in the road. The last of her arrests, she told her Instagram followers in November, happened when she was 26, "for soliciting an undercover cop on a casino floor."

The Trailer Park Barbara Walters Era

But Bunnie, now 46, always knew it would work out. "I’ve been weirdly delusional since I was a child," she told People. "I’ve always known that everything’s going to work out no matter what."

"Even when people told me I was going to amount to nothing. There were so many people who wanted to see my downfall, and I was like, ‘Just wait. My time will come.’"

That time is apparently now. The fun-loving boob flasher has made it from a rough start to self-proclaimed "The Trailer Park Barbara Walters," which she has some version of in her bios on social media.

Now she has a memoir coming out to dig deeper into her life and give some hope for some folks who maybe are eyeing a similar future as the trailer park version of some other person who left a mark on society.

"It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through. It doesn’t matter where you come from. Believe in yourself, and know that you can change your life at any time and at any age," Bunnie added.

"I’m so thankful, and I’m just at a place of peace."

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how The Trailer Park Barbara Walters does it. It was bound to work out for her, it was only a matter of time.