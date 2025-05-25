Jelly Roll's Wife Flashed Her Boobs At Him In A Hockey Arena

Boobs and hockey go hand in hand. Whether grabbing social media's attention behind the bench during a playoff game or being flashed in the stands, there's a long history there.

A history that we now know Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO is part of.

She wasn’t spotted behind the bench and while she didn’t flash her boobs in the stands during a game, she did flash her husband in Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.

In a video Bunnie XO shared on Friday, she's seen in the stands while Jelly Roll is standing on the ice in what appears to be a mostly empty arena.

She lifts her hockey jersey up while trying to get her husband's attention. The clip includes a text overlay that reads, "When he's not paying enough attention to you so you have to flop out the honkers."

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO knows how to put a smile on the singer's face

You can clearly see that the move worked. Jelly Roll, no matter how many times he's seen his wife's boobs, was happy to see them again. That's love. That's also hockey.

TMZ reports that it isn’t clear when this boob-flashing stunt was recorded, but that Jelly Roll, who is a Predators fan, was honored with his own bobblehead back in March.

It would make sense that it was filmed prior to his bobblehead night, given that Nashville didn’t end up in the playoffs and haven't played a game since their regular season ended on April 16.

When the video was filmed is neither her nor there. What matters is these two aren’t faking it. They're not showing up to the arena to be seen at a hockey game.

It's obvious with a move like this that Jelly Roll and his lovely wife Bunnie XO respect the sport of hockey and know their puck. They're not just going through the motions. You love to see it.