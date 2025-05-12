Jelly Roll Roasts The Cowboys In Their Own Stadium During Post Malone Concert

It's not even football season yet, and the Dallas Cowboys are already taking L's at AT&T Stadium — this time, courtesy of Jelly Roll.

The country music singer performed at Jerry's World on Friday as a special guest on Post Malone's "Big Ass Stadium Tour." A lifelong Cowboys fan, Posty rocked a Brandon Aubrey jersey during the show. Jelly Roll, who was on stage to sing their hit song "Losers," made sure to point at Malone's Dallas jersey while singing the line, "ain't never been no winners."

The diss had Post Malone doubled over with laughter before getting back to the song.

Post Malone’s connection to the team runs deep. When the singer was 9 years old, his father moved the family from New York to Grapevine, Texas, to work as a concessions manager for the Cowboys.

RELATED: NFL Schedule Release Week Has Arrived And Eagles Versus Cowboys Season-Opener Has Gone Viral

In recent years, Malone has been one of the team's most loyal celebrity superfans, making frequent appearances at games and even helping the Cowboys with their schedule release in 2021.

Of course, it is true that the Cowboys had a pretty dismal 2024 season — going 7-10 and finishing third in the NFC East. But Jelly Roll doesn't have much room to talk.

Born in Nashville, Jelly is a die-hard Tennessee Titans fan. The Titans, of course, just had the distinct honor of making the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft after a 3-14 campaign last season.

Conveniently enough, though, Post Malone's tour rolls through Nashville on Wednesday, and Jelly Roll will open for the Grammy-nominated artist at Nissan Stadium — home of the Titans.

We'll see if Posty uses the opportunity to return the favor and trash Jelly Roll's team on its own home turf.