Country Star Drops The Mic With Blunt Comment When Baited To Criticize America: WATCH

Country star Jelly Roll has no interest in publicly discussing politics.

Jelly Roll dominated the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with three wins, including Best Contemporary Country Album. It was a huge night for the popular singer.

Unfortunately, the majority of the event was woke slop complaining about the state of America. Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

Exhibit A below.

Jelly Roll reminds everyone celebrity opinions are pointless.

While this country has an epidemic of moronic celebrities who won't shut the hell up, Jelly Roll isn't joining the club.

He was asked Sunday night to comment on current events (translation: ICE raids) unfolding across America, and he masterfully dodged the bait.

"I don’t really. So this is the truth, and I’m glad somebody asked because I love talking about this stuff when people care about my opinion, but I can tell you that people shouldn’t care to hear my opinion, man," the country singer said, in part, when asked to comment.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 8:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well done, Jelly Roll. Well done. A simple and blunt reminder that absolutely nobody should care what a celebrity or someone on TV has to say, outside their actual lane.

It's amazing to me that people worship famous people and treat their opinions as somehow incredibly important. They sing songs. How exactly does that make them a use of force expert or an immigration analyst?

It doesn't.

The hilarious part here is Tim Dillon literally nuked these idiots from orbit with his podcast over the weekend.

You can watch Dillon go off in the video below starting around 1:05:0.

What do you think of Jelly Roll's comments and not taking the bait? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.