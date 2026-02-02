Famous Comedian Crushes Nasty Celebrities Getting Political With Hilarious Rant: WATCH

Tim Dillon, once again, unleashed on woke celebrities who think their political opinions matter.

Dillon has become one of the most successful comedians in the country for one very simple reason:

The man has no filter and will target anyone.

He has a long history of crushing celebrities for thinking their opinions matter, and his latest is a banger.

Tim Dillon crushes nasty celebrities getting political.

Dillon released a new podcast episode over the weekend, and he teed off on actors and actresses who feel the need to talk about things like Iran and geopolitics.

The star comedian said the following, in part, as he unleashed a hilarious rant:

"This has become their religion. Hunting the dumbest people in our society and making them have views on Iran. Hunting the dumbest people in our society and making them articulate positions on Palestine. This is barbaric. This is an ICE raid. This is an online ICE raid. Finding the dumbest and most insignificant people. And it’s not to say that actors don’t do great sh*t, but I mean in the realm of the political, you could not find someone more insignificant than the hot guy who was waiting tables in L.A. three months ago that’s on "Heated Rivalry." There’s no one whose opinion matters less. Nobody."

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 1:05:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Tim Dillon to perfectly sum up the insanity of celebrities thinking they're experts on every issue in the world at all times, no matter their lack of education and experience.

Actors read lines from a script for a living. They play pretend, and sometimes, the final product is really neat. Yet, there is no scenario where I need to hear from an actor on what's happening in Iran, Russia, Ukraine, Syria or anywhere else.

How many people in Hollywood could point to Damascus on a map or know Bashar al-Assad's ethnic background if their lives depended on it?

A dozen……maybe?

These aren't impressive people we're talking about. My local handyman has a better understanding of Russia's war with Ukraine than the cast of your favorite TV show.

Props to Dillon for continuing to be ruthless and incredibly entertaining. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.