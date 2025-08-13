Jeff Bezos Wants Wife Lauren Sanchez To Be Next Bond Girl According To Insider

Grab a bucket and brace yourself if you're "literally disgusted" by such activities by Jeff Bezos as turning the woman he loves into an astronaut by firing her off into space and shelling out tens of millions of dollars on "the wedding of the century."

That last one is on you. What was he supposed to do when he tied the knot to Lauren Sanchez earlier this summer? Hold a low-key backyard wedding for a few dozen of his closest friends and family?

Get out of here with that. What's the point of being a billionaire if you can’t invite the likes of Sydney Sweeney to a weekend celebration of love and romance with the most important person in your life?

If I can’t do that or get handsy with my bikini-clad better half on my super-yacht, then I don’t even want to be a billionaire. Which takes us to another of the perks of being one of the richest men on the planet.

Having your wife appear on the big screen because your company bought a major Hollywood studio. Here's where that bucket comes into play. According to a Hollywood insider, Bezos wants Sanchez to be the next Bond Girl.

Hollywood insider says Jeff Bezos wants wife Lauren Sanchez to be the next Bond Girl

"He’s obsessed," a Hollywood insider says, according to journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period."

An unnamed studio exec added, "She’s not an actress. But she’s Jeff’s muse, and when you spend $8 billion, you get what you want."

If this is true, and I, for one, hope it is, this is incredible. Some truly next-level supervillian stuff that I might be in the minority on, but I want to see it happen.

Let's add Lauren Sanchez's name to the list of Bond Girls. Why the hell not?