JD Vance Taught The Snot-Nosed Minnesota College Kids A Tough Lesson Last Night

The Minnesota Libs had themselves a DAY on Thursday. An all-timer, really. Credit where it's due – they nailed this one.

And by that, I mean they looked like unbelievable buffoons. Yes, even for them. Impressive, I know.

Of course, it's all because they are obsessed with ICE. And Trump. And JD Vance. Vance, by the way, was in town yesterday. He spoke all afternoon, and then returned to Washington DC last night.

Except, the Libs didn't realize he had left, and instead stayed outside Vance's presumed hotel – all night – in the arctic weather, to attempt to keep him from sleeping.

Just amazing on every single level:

These people are the best

I mean, are these guys the best, or what? The pride of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, boys and girls. Right there. That's the next generation. That's our youth. Those are the leaders of tomorrow.

I stood outside all night one time during my illustrious four-year run in college, and that was when Osama bin Laden was killed. What a great night. We stormed Boston Common and partied all night long. I saw things that night that I still, to this day, can't talk about. We all have our ‘Welcome to college’ moment at some point. That was mine.

But that was because I was a patriot, and an American, and I was thrilled we just murdered that scumbag bin Laden. Understandable.

These lunatics in Minnesota are just stupid. Who does this? What, exactly, was the end game here? Just bang the drums all night until JD screams at them from his window like you see in the movies?

And why would they think the Vice President was staying there? No shot they knew that for sure. Nobody would. I doubt he's just staying at Hampton Inns downtown. I really doubt it's public knowledge, regardless.

But, some rumor started, the insufferable college hippies ran with it, and they ended up risking hyperthermia in the name of #justice.

All while JD Vance was back in Washington DC.

What a time to be alive.