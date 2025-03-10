JD Vance Blasts Ukraine Protesters With Blunt Message: 'Sh*t Person'

Vice President JD Vance called out pro-Ukraine protesters over the weekend for their conduct.

The United States, President Donald Trump and Vance are currently trying to reach a peace deal over the war between Russia and Ukraine.

It doesn't seem to be going well at the moment. Tensions erupted during an Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Now, protesters are allegedly harassing the VP's family.

JD Vance blasts Ukraine protesters.

The Vice President took to X to reveal protesters allegedly harassed him while he was with his three-year-old daughter, and said anyone engaging in such conduct is "a sh*t person."

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of "Slava Ukraini" protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared. I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.) It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh*t person," America's Vice President tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Video surfaced Sunday of the exchange, and it was clear Vance was very frustrated while speaking with pro-Ukraine protesters.

You can watch footage of the intense exchange below.

Protesting is an American right, and it's one we should all support. Free speech is a pillar of a free and prosperous society. However, nobody should ever be harassing someone with their kids. Children should always be off-limits, and I think most decent people would agree. It might not be illegal, but it's not appropriate.

Having said that, I have to give major credit to Vance for being willing to directly engage with the pro-Ukraine protesters. Most politicians run from confrontations. Instead of hiding behind his Secret Service detail, Vance spoke directly with the protesters and stood his ground.

That's not something you see every day. The world would certainly be a better place if more politicians did the same.

