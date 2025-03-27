Vance Rocks Machine Gun In Bada** Video, Shows Off Impressive Sniper Skills: WATCH

Vice President JD Vance doesn't appear to be someone you want to find yourself in a gunfight against.

The Vice President has a significant Secret Service detail and travels in armored vehicles and highly-advanced government aircraft.

However, it turns out Vance - who served as a Marine in Iraq - appears more than capable of handling himself if the situation arises.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

JD Vance shows off gun skills.

Vance hit the gun range Thursday at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia after addressing Marines, and he has no problem letting lead fly.

In fact, he appeared to be a crack shot with a sniper rifle.

Of course, not every situation requires a sniper rifle. Sometimes, you just have to just lay down fire, and there's nothing better than a machine gun when it's time to really cut it loose.

Turns out, Vance also has no problem when on the trigger of an M240 machine gun.

I don't care what your politics are, I want to live in a country where leaders are capable of holding their own in a gunfight.

Vance served in the Marines, and clearly hasn't lost the skills taught to him in basic training. It's certainly much better than Tim Walz, who struggled to properly load/unload a shotgun.

I guess not everyone is meant to handle firearms. Vance clearly know what he's doing.

Now, we just need to get Vance inside a CQB shoothouse. That is the kind of content that would truly break the internet. As for now, we'll settle for videos of him rocking a machine gun and sniper rifle. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.