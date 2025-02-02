JD Vance Roasts Delusional Liberals With Savage WWII Insult: WATCH

Vice President JD Vance absolutely cooked liberals who can't accept reality.

President Donald Trump is back in the White House as America's 47th President, and he didn't waste any time before getting to work.

Whether it's declaring cartels terrorist organizations, beefing up border security or getting nations to bend the knee, Trump and Vance are putting in the work.

Yet, some just can't accept that Trump is President, and that includes Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. The Democrat encouraged people to "fight" the Republican agenda "in the streets."

JD Vance crushes delusional libs.

Well, the Vice President is firing back, and using a little humor to make his point of how absurd some out of touch people are behaving. Whether they like Trump or not, he is the President and he's not going anywhere. The vote was pretty overwhelming and clear.

His comparison? It's not any different than Japanese soldiers who held out for years after WWII.

"These people remind me sometimes of the folks that were still fighting World War II on an isolated island like 30 years later. The American people have spoken," Vance said during a Sunday interview on Fox News.

Absolutely hilarious.

Watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Who knew we had such a comedian in the White House as America's VP? Trump is known for being hilarious, and Vance is right up there too.

It might be the funniest one-two punch the Oval Office has ever seen.

As for his comparison, it's pretty funny for anyone who knows history. Some Japanese soldiers literally held out for decades after the country surrendered to America in WWII.

There were reported sightings of Japanese soldiers who had held out as recently as just two decades ago. Teruo Nakamura, the last confirmed holdout, surrendered in 1974.

Some people just couldn't accept the reality that Japan had lost the war.

What do you think of Vance's comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.