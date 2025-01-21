Internet Explodes With Epic Reactions To Trump Vowing To Destroy Drug Cartels

The internet has one thing in mind after President Donald Trump took aim at drug cartels:

"Sicario."

America's 47th President signed an executive order declaring drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations hours after being sworn in Monday.

The move allows the United States government to open its tool box to deploy essentially whatever it wants in the fight against the cartels. Trump also didn't rule out sending in elite commandos to knock out the cartels when asked.

Donald Trump targeting cartels draws "Sicario" comparisons.

Many people on social media seem to have the same thought when it comes to the movie, and that's drawing comparisons to Taylor Sheridan's legendary film about smacking a drug cartel.

If you haven't seen it, I suggest you do because it's an awesome film. It almost *MIGHT BE* a preview of things to come (I hope it is).

Designating drug cartels terrorist organizations might be the most based thing Trump has ever done. They're sending poison into our country, and must be dealt with.

Now, does that mean it's a 100% guarantee Delta Force is going to fly south of the border and start smacking targets?

It's not 100% guaranteed, but we definitely also can't rule it out. If it does happen, the cartels are going to get a butt kicking of biblical proportions.

