JD Vance Nukes Heckler Amid Washington, D.C. Crime Crackdown: WATCH

JD Vance crushed a protester heckling him over Washington, D.C. getting help to crush crime.

Vice President JD Vance was cooking during a Wednesday trip to Union Station in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard and law enforcement to go into our nation's capital, and rid the city of its terrible crime issue.

Turns out, many people don't want to see drugged-out human zombies and out-of-control teens terrorizing the home of our country's government.

However, not everyone is happy. There are plenty of protesters and Vance cooked one in hilarious fashion.

JD Vance wrecks heckler.

The Vice President was speaking with the media and walking around Union Station when a man off-screen started loudly booing him.

Vance didn't miss a beat.

"This is the guy who thinks people don't deserve law and order in their own community," Vance said as he pointed the man out with a massive smile on his face.

That wasn't Vance's only funny moment. He also noted most of the protesters were white people who had never been near danger in their lives.

Hard to fact-check with complete certainty, but likely true, judging from what I know about people in Washington, D.C.

Also, hecklers screamed the f-bomb at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and claimed he's a Nazi. Not very polite at all!

To be clear, these reactions are in response to Trump and his administration wanting people living in and visiting Washington, D.C. to be safe.

They don't want crime running rampant. Seems like a common sense approach, but as we all know, there are a lot of wacky people out there.

What do you think about Vance's reaction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.