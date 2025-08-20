Wolf Blitzer Roasted After Tweeting About Military Vehicles In Washington, D.C.

The military is on the streets of Washington, D.C. to stop crime.

Wolf Blitzer is getting crushed online after a relatively vanilla tweet about military vehicles in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard and expanded law enforcement units to deploy on the streets in D.C. to stop crime.

It's unclear right now what the long-term success will be. However, there is no question there have been some early improvements and arrests.

As someone who has lived in the area for a decade (the location of the Hookstead Compound is classified), I certainly appreciate seeing some backup willing to stop out-of-control criminals and violent teenagers.

Wolf Blitzer roasted for Washington, D.C. tweet.

The CNN star took to X early Wednesday morning to tweet a photo of an MRAP vehicle near Union Station with the caption, "This is what I saw when I drove by Washington DC’s Union Station this morning."

All things considered, there's nothing nefarious or sinister about the tweet. He's simply tweeting a photo and stating it's what he saw. There's literally no opinion shared in the tweet at all.

However, that didn't stop the internet from immediately piling on.

It's worth noting that Union Station is notoriously rough. There are homeless people, drugs, people causing all sorts of problems, and it hasn't felt safe in years.

Not only has it not felt safe, I'd argue from my own personal experience that it's gotten worse over time. It's completely different since the military arrived.

Feels like living in a different world where you don't have to constantly look over your shoulder.

What do you think about the military being on the streets of Washington, D.C. to help clean up crime? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.