JD Vance Has Given Sane Americans A Voice Again, And It's Crippling The Lefties

Look, I don't love starting the weekend with a political column, but it's not like everyone is gearing up for a big college football Saturday. There ain't exactly a ton going on today.

So, let's get political. For a second, of course. Again, it's not really my lane, but I like to dabble here and there when I see fit. And lately, one fella in the Trump administration has really set the tone. For me, at least.

This JD Vance character? Elite. While the looney-tunes left is locked in on Elon Musk, I think they're overlooking the biggest threat in Trump's cabinet.

Donald Trump is in a league of his own. He's a bulldog. One of a kind. We'll never, ever, see anyone like him again. Elon Musk is a wild card because he's kind of weird and extremely dorky (OK, very weird), but, also, he's a genius. You don't see that combo a lot. It's scary.

But JD Vance – our great vice president – in the past few weeks has shown America that we can just simply … say no. He's shown us that we can just reject the left's bullshit, and tell them no. It's that easy.

He's anti-cancel culture, anti-nonsense, head and shoulders smarter than anyone on that side (seriously, it's a bloodbath every time) and, above all, just a regular dude. Just a dude with a beard who gets easily annoyed by the left's nonsense.

He's one of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! That's the best part.

Don't wanna be lectured by a snot-nosed CBS anchor about how terrible you are because she doesn't want to offend the illegal aliens? Tell her … I really don't care, Margaret. And that's it. We don't care, we're fixing the country, move on. Shush us and let us do our work.

Don't wanna cancel some kid because he wrote some stupid things on social media? Simply tell the insane Libs that they're acting like a bunch of whiny children, and then tell them no. And then, just move on.

It's been a masterclass, frankly:

JD Vance has been sneaky good through the first three weeks

You see? It's so easy. For years, the right has had to tread lightly, and walk on eggshells, and constantly have our heads on a swivel. Not OutKick, but most of the country.

The Libs would just be waiting for their chance to pounce. They want to cancel us so badly. It's their favorite thing to do. You see how unhinged AOC has become these past few weeks? That's your typical Lib, and it's exhausting.

But, it was their world, and we had to live in it. Not anymore, though. JD Vance has proven that it's just … over. We don't have to accept their bullshit anymore. We shouldn't.

Don't let them lecture you. Don't let them bait you. Don't let them say annoying things and give you smug looks and spout off on Twitter. We're allowed to reject their nonsense now.

The American people made that loud and clear last November, and JD Vance has proven it time and time again over the past month.

So, let's all go have a big Saturday. Make it your mission today to go out there, and reject the bullshit. Look a karen in the face if she says something nasty about our current president, and just tell her … no.

Just reject it. It's OK. They've lost. It's over. The narrative is officially dead.

I don't really care, Margaret.

The left can zero in on Elon all they want. It's pretty apparent that JD Vance is the real threat. And, shockingly, they're too dumb to see it.

Good for us, though!