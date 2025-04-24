JD Vance Filmed Pulling Ultimate Bro Move With The Troops: WATCH

Vice President JD Vance pulled an epic move for the troops in Germany.

Vance - a former member of the Marines who deployed to Iraq - has been on a bit of a content run lately. He nearly fumbled the college football national title trophy, visited the Pope shortly before the Catholic leader died and even hit the shooting range with some Marines.

America's VP is certainly generating a lot of attention, and that now includes a great moment with our great service members.

JD Vance serves beer to troops in Germany.

Vance stopped by Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, and he did the only thing he could while in the beer-loving country.

Poured some cold ones for the men and women serving our country.

Check out the awesome video below.

There's something about beer being mixed with American service members that just hits the spot. If anyone has earned a cold drink, it's definitely the people in uniform keeping the country safe.

Add in the fact Vance is a veteran and it's the cherry on top. Seriously, check out how happy this man is. America's VP under President Donald Trump is living his best life.

Props to Vance for uplifting the spirits of the men and women at Ramstein Air Base. It's always nice to see our leaders have a lighthearted moment.