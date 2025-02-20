JD Vance Nukes CNN With Savage Insult That Will Leave Liberals Shaking: WATCH

Vice President JD Vance cooked CNN, and he only needed a few words to do it.

CNN has been off the rails since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, and it's been bonkers to watch.

A prime example of how insane it's been is the moment Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett shared racist lies and went completely unchecked.

How is a guest on CNN allowed to lie about white people committing crimes without a simple fact check immediately happening?

JD Vance destroys CNN.

Well, America's Vice President is now firing a few shots of his own, and they're heading in CNN's direction. He didn't hold back while cracking some jokes at the network's expense.

"I do think that we have had maybe more executive orders than CNN has viewers each night," Vance told people in attendance at CPAC Thursday morning.

Check out the hilarious moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I believe that's what the kids like to call a kill shot. Simple, smooth and straight to the point. No fat on the bone with that one.

Not even a little bit.

Who knew we had the funniest administration possibly ever? We all know Trump has a rock-solid sense of humor, and it turns out Vance can cook too.

It's apparently comedy hour in the Oval Office these days, and I'm here for it.

What do you think of Vance's comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.