JD Vance Nukes CNN With Savage Insult That Will Leave Liberals Shaking: WATCH

Vice President JD Vance cooked CNN, and he only needed a few words to do it.

CNN has been off the rails since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, and it's been bonkers to watch.

A prime example of how insane it's been is the moment Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett shared racist lies and went completely unchecked.

How is a guest on CNN allowed to lie about white people committing crimes without a simple fact check immediately happening?

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

JD Vance destroys CNN.

Well, America's Vice President is now firing a few shots of his own, and they're heading in CNN's direction. He didn't hold back while cracking some jokes at the network's expense.

"I do think that we have had maybe more executive orders than CNN has viewers each night," Vance told people in attendance at CPAC Thursday morning.

Check out the hilarious moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I believe that's what the kids like to call a kill shot. Simple, smooth and straight to the point. No fat on the bone with that one.

Not even a little bit.

Who knew we had the funniest administration possibly ever? We all know Trump has a rock-solid sense of humor, and it turns out Vance can cook too.

It's apparently comedy hour in the Oval Office these days, and I'm here for it.

JD Vance needed just a few words to roast CNN. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

What do you think of Vance's comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.