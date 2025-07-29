Jay Leno Shares Refreshing Take About Comedy After Stephen Colbert Loses His Show

Jay Leno thinks comedy and politics can mix, but it shouldn't be done at the expense of the audience.

There have been plenty of nauseating and cringe conversations following Stephen Colbert's late night show getting canned.

People are turning into some point of deep reflection. It's not. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" lost around $40 million annually.

Entertainment is a produce or get out kind of business, and Colbert wasn't producing. Maybe if he had Leno's outlook, then his show wouldn't be ending next year.

Jay Leno shares refreshing take on comedy and politics.

Leno thinks it's perfectly fine to blend comedy and politics, but it's not wise to upset half the country - which is the path Colbert took.

"I like to think that people come to a comedy show to kind of get away from the things, the pressures of life, wherever it might be. And I love political humor, don't get me wrong, but what happens (is) people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other," the former host of "The Tonight Show" said during an interview with David Trulio for The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, according to USA Today.

He continued, "Why shoot for just half an audience, why not try to get the whole (audience)?…I like to bring people into the big picture. I don't understand why you would alienate one particular group. I'm not saying you have to throw your support or whatever, but just do what's funny," he said. "I don't think anybody wants to hear a lecture."

Leno, obviously, is 100% correct, and it's not a hard call to make. There's nothing wrong with making fun of politicians.

In fact, mocking the government is a sign of a free and healthy society. Freedom of speech is one of the best parts of America.

As long as everyone is fair game, then fans will appreciate the humor. At the very least, viewers will appreciate the attempt and fairness.

That mindset is one of the reasons that "South Park" has turned into such an insane success over the past couple of decades. The Comedy Central series goes after everyone and anything that ends up in its sets. It goes after loser woke people and it also goes after Trump and politicians.

That's not a bad thing. That's something to applaud. And, yes, it's okay for people you like to be mocked. I thought "South Park" had an awesome return by mocking President Donald Trump.

The problem is when comedians decide to just pick one side and go all-in. That's what Colbert did by being against whatever Republicans and conservatives support.

That's going to immediately turn off half the country because it's not an equal opportunity offender. It's partisan nonsense.

Look at the most popular comedians in the game right now. Tim Dillon, Theo Von and Shane Gillis are three quick examples that jump to mind. All three attack liberals, and they'll also all make fun of Trump and Republicans.

It's led to a lot of success. I guess Colbert never got the memo, or he just doesn't care.

What do you think of Leno's analysis? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.