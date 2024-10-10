Jason Kelce Addresses 'Meat Watchers' In The Locker Room 'Be My Guest, It’s Not Going To Impress You'

Jason Kelce can confirm his former teammate Torrey Smith's concerns about the Big Js meat watching in the locker room. Their bizarre need to interview players while they're getting dressed has become a topic of discussion recently.

The NFLPA has pushed back on the practice, which prompted Smith's reaction and claims of awkward male reporters taking peaks at players' junk. He's not the only former and current player with the concern, but Kelce isn't among those uncomfortable with the Big J's attention.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason and his brother Travis, discussed the "meat watchers" concern. The former Eagles center said, "Listen, my d*ck is low on the totem pole. I’m not impressing anybody."

He continued, "If you want to look at it, go for it. Be my guest. It’s not going to impress you. It’s efficient. It gets the job done."

Jason Kelce isn't bothered by reporters taking a peak in the locker room

Jason then brought up some memories of his growing up where he would catch glimpses he didn't want in the sauna at the local YMCA. He said, "I still remember going into the YMCA and Cleveland Heights and seeing an old man’s balls dragging along a sauna. You know how hard it is not to look at an old man’s balls in a sauna?"

"You can’t not look at those. There’s nothing sexual about it, Torrey! I really honestly think guys just don’t want to be interviewed in the locker room, and a lot of people are crying wolf right now to just try and get reporters out of the locker room."

Jason added, "It’s so easy to just not show your d*ck to everybody. Put a towel on, or go into the bathroom that they aren’t in. They’re not in the showers like, ‘Hey! How’d you catch that ball!?’ Like you can definitely not show your d*ck if you don’t want to, guys."

Jason Kelce isn't buying the whole meat watchers claim. Sure, reporters sometimes see things they're not necessarily trying to, but it's not that hard to avoid having your junk looked at in the locker room, according to the future Hall of Famer anyway.

I think it's a little weird, but I'll take Jason's word for it that it's not that big of a deal.