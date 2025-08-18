Jason Aldean Pulls Epic Move For Young Man Previously Honored By Trump: WATCH

Jason Aldean pulled a really cool move for DJ Daniel.

Daniel shot to fame in America after President Donald Trump honored him during an address to Congress earlier in the year.

The young teenage boy has battled cancer throughout his life, and it was revealed in May that he'd been diagnosed with new tumors.

Yet, DJ manages to keep his spirits high, and was named an honorary Secret Service agent.

Jason Aldean shines a light on DJ Daniel.

Aldean brought Daniel on stage during a Friday show in Houston, and showered the young man with praise as DJ continues to push through health issues.

"I got to tell you, man, I spent a few hours with this guy today. And I’ll tell you, he’s a kid that will brighten your day up, and I’m not kidding. This guy is pretty unbelievable right here," Aldean told a cheering crowd with DJ next to him on the stage.

The country music star then announced he had raised more than $200,000 for charity to help children battling cancer.

You can check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's a lot of negativity in the world right now. There are a lot of people who do nothing but complain. It's important to remember there's still a lot of good in the world.

There are a lot of people who want to help others, and Jason Aldean honoring DJ and raising more than $200,000 is proof of that fact.

It's a very classy gesture from the "She's Country" singer.

Props to Aldean for the classy moment and props to DJ for continuing to be a fighter. We could all use a bit more of that energy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.