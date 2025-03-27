Nasty Democrat Caught On Video Behaving Inappropriately With Reporter: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues to prove she's a major liability for Democrats.

The Texas Democrat seems to be enjoying all her newfound fame. Her strategy? Say and do anything for attention.

Whether it's sharing racist lies about white people or mocking Greg Abbott for being paralyzed, there's nothing that appears to be off-limits for the far-left liberal.

That now includes inappropriate conduct with a reporter.

Jasmine Crockett appears to grab reporter.

Reporter Charles Downes attempted to ask Crockett about attacks on Tesla while she was walking the hallways of Congress, and her reaction was beyond unacceptable.

She appeared to grab Downes' phone and shove it out of her way. You can watch the exchange unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Downes, who filed an ethics complaint, allegedly had his hand scratched up by Crockett during the exchange.

Congressman Tim Burchett, who was right next to Crockett when it happened, spoke with the Daily Caller about the "bad situation."

"She [Crockett] shouldn't have grabbed that guy's phone whatsoever. Everybody's in everybody's face up here. That's part of the game. You have to live with it. You have to be adults," Burkett told the outlet.

I have reached out to Crockett's office for a comment or explanation of why she felt the need to grab a reporter's phone. I've received no response as of publication.

More than anything, this just goes to show how Crockett seems to have no understanding of the role she's in. Reporters have a right to ask any question they want. In fact, it's the duty of the media to hold the powerful accountable.

Staying silent is an option. Grabbing a reporter's phone is not. Imagine if the roles were reversed. There would be wall-to-wall coverage if a man shoved Crockett or grabbed her phone.

What do you think about Crockett's latest antics? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.