Nasty Jasmine Crockett Smears Elon Musk With Stupid Attack: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett remains on a mission to gift Republicans with as many soundbites as possible.

The woke liberal Democrat from Texas has skyrocketed to fame in the Democrat Party for one simple reason:

She's made her entire identity attacking President Donald Trump and his allies with stupid comments.

You'd think Democrat leadership would tell her to chill out, but that doesn't appear like it's happening. Instead, she just keeps spouting off.

Jasmine Crockett smears Elon Musk.

Crockett appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show Tuesday night to continue her never-ending press campaign, and found a familiar target for liberals:

Elon Musk.

The Congresswoman declared the Tesla visionary is an "idiot," "sinister" and "has no idea what he's doing."

You can watch her comments starting around 2:30 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sigh.

I guess we're just going to keep doing this over and over again. Does Jasmine Crockett have any actual ideas or does she only know how to launch verbal attacks?

It's exhausting at this point. No matter what you think about Elon Musk, I'm not sure the man who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X can be declared an "idiot" with a straight face. He's worth more than $355 billion.

If that's what it means to be an "idiot," then please sign me up ASAP.

Also, while we're on the subject of skewering Jasmine Crockett, enjoy the video below. I'd love to know what point she's trying to make, but let's be honest, she probably doesn't know herself.

Republicans need to get Jasmine Crockett in front of as many cameras and microphones as possible. It might be the best strategy they have for retaining power. Let me know what you think of her latest comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.