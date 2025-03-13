Janaina Prazeres Claims She's The World's Most Perfect Woman, SEC Tournament Beer Prices & 0-0 Basketball Game

The despicable Benton Harbor (MI) HS basketball incident has officially gone viral

Keep in mind, this incident happened in late February. Somehow it hadn't gone viral that I know of until OutKick got its hands on it Wednesday because of a reader who gave me the heads-up.

Here's the official OutKick report.

— It turns out a TNML member was at the game and sent me this report on Wednesday. TNML is everywhere. Scott writes:

I was at this game. The game was Benton Harbor vs Buchanan in the district tournament semifinal played in Dowagiac. A week or two before the tournament, Buchanan beat benton Harbor in a conference game, huge upset.

For the district game, Benton Harbor raced out to a ten-point lead. Buchanan battled back to get the win. The ref that was highlighted having the ball and water bottles thrown at him, called a very poor game. I am from Buchanan and it was evident the ref was calling ticky tack fouls against BH while Buchanan was getting away with fouling.

Talking with another referee later in the week, the other two refs pulled the highlighted ref aside to tell him to even out the calls. Right after halftime, the ref made another questionable call then immediately called time out to have police remove a BH fan from the gym. You could see the BH fans going nuts.

They were starting to leave the stands to stand closer to the floor. The BH players were getting disrespectful toward that ref in the final minutes. The BH assistant coach was going nuts, walking on the floor. The assistant was fired for his actions. The BH head coach actually does a good job with his teams and players and for this game he kept his emotions in check.

There is never a time when a referee should experience that reaction. But again, as a Buchanan fan, the ref was terrible. There were three refs and another ref never blew his whistle until the last four minutes. The third ref was trying to keep the game under control.

The state referee organization is still investigating the game. I can honestly say it was the worst officiated game I have ever seen.

Thanks for all you do Joe, excited for opening TNML day.

Kinsey:

Much has been made of the foul differential in the game. That's not the first badly reffed game. Won't be the last. But if we continue down this road, someone is going to get killed in a mob incident. It's just a matter of time.

You can say I'm being dramatic, but I've seen the videos where refs have been stomped like dogs in a third world country.

Last night, I saw my rec ball roster for the first time and pitching could be a problem

Initial reaction to my 11 & 12 year old rec team:

My Greg Maddux innings eater has been sent to a new team and the league has a new pitch-count rule where kids can throw 85 pitches in a game. This kid is so accurate that he's perfectly capable of throwing games with 60 pitches. He's going to be a problem for opposing teams in a pitch count league. I'm loaded with catchers and that's a good thing in a league with stealing. I'll have three veteran catchers who won't need much coaching to get the season started. A kid from my 2024 team who blew out his ankle on a trampoline is back with me this year. He's a good boy who can hit. We just need him to stay healthy. We'll just have to out-hit teams. I have SIX 12-year-olds on the team that I've coached and who've played big roles in the past. They can hit. Yes, solid pitching beats good hitting, but we're not going to get cheated. At least we'll be fun to watch at the plate. I don't know much about the 11-year-olds I'm inheriting. My big hope is that at least one or two who can throw innings and hopefully we have one who can play short. That would be a huge help. We'll be solid at first base. I'm very happy about that.

The baseball juices are starting to flow. I'm starting to get the itch to get back out there and see what we can do this summer.

How long did you watch Big 12 tournament action before you snapped? Look at that court

— Lee D. couldn't believe his eyes:

What the hell? The floor!

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or my Gmail that I'm not allowed to list here

Have you seen a team blast five home runs in a row? Now you have

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston was impressed by this:

There are lots of tweets about this amazing feat. But this description made me laugh.

What's the best place you've eaten at lately?

Travel season is coming and that means Screencaps readers will be on the move and looking for great places to eat.

Name some of the places in your city that people need to have on their radar this year.

I hate when the elite websites release their Top 50 Places To Eat In The United States and it's a list full of stuffy places where elites go so they can brag on Instagram.

I want a list of great places that a Screencaps reader would enjoy.

Fire away.

And before you laugh, I've had readers who've driven multiple hours across California for burritos they've seen on OutKick.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail that I'm not allowed to list on here

Mike T.'s first big meal report since returning to the United States

— Mike t. reports:

It’s great to be home, Traeger Children and Pork Loin!

Ticket stubs you've had stashed away that have stories to tell

— Michael V. tells me:

Hey Joe, I am glad that the ticket stub topic came up because I have saved almost all of mine from games and concerts since I was a kid. I sorted through them to find some of my favorites which brought back a lot of great memories.

The NY Ranger stub is from the first game i went to in 1991 (they lost). The St. John stub is from 1994, my dad got the tix free from a guy he worked with. A Courtside stub only cost 26 bucks which will barely get you a beer in the Garden today.

The Final Four stub is from the 2010 NCAA title game in Indianapolis. I entered a free raffle at a local bar and won. Trip was all expenses paid. The other stubs are signed by players during some of my ballpark travels. Rickey Henderson signed one when he was a Mets first base coach. Harold Reynolds signed the Cubs stub.

They had their family reunion that year at Wrigley so he had about 20 people with him. The last is Jesse Orosco who recorded the final out of the 1986 World Series. I really miss ticket stubs, scanning off a phone just isn't the same. I hope they bring them back someday.

— Jim Mc writes:

The first is the only games I ever saw Michael Jordan play in person. The second is a World Cup game (Germany 5, Belgium 4). The third is from last year when my Illini beat the Evil Empire in the rededication game (100th anniversary of the Red Grange game).

Readers share more advice for me/Mrs. Screencaps if she does get deep into the Bonsai tree world

— Chris A. has been in this world:

My son took up Bonsai tree ownership a couple of years ago, so all of the tips from Jim in Howell, MI rang true. But he did leave out one very important fact: There are indoor Bonsai trees, and outdoor Bonzai trees. The outdoor trees don't like the indoors, and vice versa. We found that out the hard way, when we were sold an outdoor Bomzai but weren't told that when we bought it. Only after the tree turned brown despite my son's meticulous efforts to keep it alive did we find out that it was not suited to the indoors (his indoor Bonzai is doing just fine).

So, like any other crafty fad such as scrapbooking and Pampered Chef cooking supplies, the entry fee is high. But if you get it right, the joys of watching a small, scraggly bush grow a quarter inch a year will make memories that last a lifetime. Or until you put the indoor Bonzai in direct sunlight and kill it.

— Larry says I might have to buy this for Mrs. Screencaps:

Spotted this in a local Cracker Barrel and thought of your wife’s infatuation with plants. If you think she would like it you might be able to use it as a bribe for extra time on the golf course, maybe.

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps doesn't wear hats very often. I may have seen her wear a hat once or twice in the garden over the past 15 years. Now, a coffee cup might be more her style.

Play catch indoors with your son using a wool dryer ball

— Keith B. shares:

The topic of learning to catch made me think of something I happened to find around the house for my son. It's hard to get out much during the winter months, so trying to teach him how to play ball inside can cause issues. I randomly had a wool dryer ball next to me one day and started playing with that. It works great.

Significantly softer than a baseball, wiffle ball or tennis ball but basically the same size. Great for indoors as it won't break anything if thrown off target or hit into something. Plus they're dual purpose so the wife can use them in the dryer as fabric softener as well

We tried using the paddle with the tennis ball last summer, but his eye-hand coordination isn't great and one hit him in the face. Those balls are harder than a tennis ball and he had no interest after that. It's hard for toddlers/young kids to get scared of these because it's impossible to be hurt by them.

These are the cheapest I could find doing a quick search.

################

And that's it. I have to run to an appointment this morning, so you get Screencaps earlier than normal. Keep in mind, a week from today, it will be the first full day of March Madness. I know, it sneaks up on you.

Enjoy those conference basketball tournaments, minus the Big 12.

Go have a great day.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or you can use my Gmail account

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :