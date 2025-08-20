Jamie Lee Curtis Is Happy Her Boobs Spread Joy In Viral 'Freakier Friday' Disney Promo

Jamie Lee Curtis laughed off her viral Disney moment, saying she’s just happy to spread joy.

Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t hitting for contact last weekend when she stepped to the plate for a Freakier Friday promo video for Disney. She was swinging for the fences.

Like a great home run hitter can do later in their career, she got a pitch to hit, didn’t miss, and put the ball in the seats. The round-tripper in the form of a low-cut top shocked some less familiar with the 66-year-old's ability to hit the long ball.

On Wednesday, with the promo video having passed the 15 million views mark, Curtis addressed the buzz the unexpected appearance of her cleavage caused.

It was a moment for her to reflect on her ability to still, on occasion, get a pitch she likes and put a good swing on it. She was happy that her boobs could help spread some joy.

"I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!," Curtis wrote along with a picture of her viral outfit.

"HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!"

The veteran actress proves she knows how to go viral

That's how you handle a well-deserved curtain call in stride. Jamie Lee Curtis went viral. She let the internet sit with it for a few days, then boom - time for a bow.

Take notes kids, there was no bat flip here. She's been there before, even though it's been a while she knew how to handle it.

She wanted to go deep, did, then she rounded the bases and celebrated after she touched home. She has complete respect for the game.

There's plenty of time to celebrate and that she did. Well played by the veteran.