Climate Crybaby James Taylor Weeps For The Planet, Then Revs Up Massive Gas Snow Blower

Singer James Taylor has cried about climate change for years but that hasn't stopped him from using a gas-powered snow blower.

Rules for thee, not for me.

Singer James Taylor, who has been screaming — well, not literally because the guy doesn't seem to raise his voice much — from the rooftops about climate change since at least 1996 when he told a reporter, "I feel a sense of urgency and alarm, concern, about the effect of all our lives on the environment."

Nearly 30 years later, a member of his family posted a video this week of Taylor operating a massive, fossil-fuel-burning snow blower to clear his Massachusetts property. His fans say it's an Ariens or Simplicity snow blower.

TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

This is the same woke James Taylor who declared on the White House South Lawn in 2022 that, "This is a time when the world needs to cooperate more than ever before. The world needs to get together and respond to the climate crisis." He was at the White House to promote the Inflation Reduction Act which included $369 BILLION earmarked for climate change.

Shall we all watch James kill the Earth? Go ahead, hit play. It'll make you puke, if you weep over climate change.

Here's James killing the planet in 2023:

LIBS are trying to set the rules — don't get mad at me for calling out James Taylor for being a complete fraud

Just this week, as New York was digging out of a foot of snow, an editorial ran in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle pleading with lawmakers to ban gas-powered snow blowers. "These machines are not only staggeringly loud, but they also produce a shocking amount of air pollution," the writers state.

It's the same exact attack that the save-the-earth types have used to institute gas-powered mower bans. Bans on leaf blowers. Bans on trimmers.

James Taylor, based on his past comments about saving the planet, supports these initiatives, yet there he is with his trusty snow blower sending pollution into the air.

In Washington state, House Bill 1868 would ban all new gas-powered power equipment. New snow blowers would be battery-powered.

Violation of the act would carry a possible fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of up to 364 days.

In 2020, singer James Taylor suggested electricity rationing

"Incensed" by the lack of "inaction" on climate change during the first Trump administration, Taylor suggested that it was time to act on climate change. "I think we should ration electricity. Or energy," Taylor told Time.

"The thing about protecting the earth, about the great environmental crisis of humanity and our being a scourge on the biosphere, is that it could bring us together. Just like the war effort of WW II. But Jesus, who knows," he added.

Six years later, James is still chugging along with that snow blower not leading by example.

Speaking of leading by example, remember Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ and his gas stoves?

This James Taylor thing reminds me of Bill Nye when he was screaming about how the planet was heating up and it was due to burning fossil fuels and how all the LIBS were trying to save the planet but there are all these irresponsible people — MAGA — that must be dealt with.

Then I started digging around his Instagram account and noticed Nye has had fossil fuel-burning gas stoves in his houses for years.

A "good gas range," Nye told the New York Times when he was asked years ago about what's in his chef's kitchen.

Rules for thee, not for me, indeed. Never forget how James and Bill say you should live. Meanwhile, they're not following their own rules.