Hey, Bill, have you ripped the gas stoves out of your houses?

Here we go again with this fraud Bill Nye and him bitching about fossil fuels.

On Thursday, I saw that OutKick's Zach Dean was going in on the Superlib ‘Science Guy’ who is constantly telling all of us how we're killing the planet and we're the reason why it drops 15" of rain on Texas towns in the middle of the summer.

"FOSSIL FUELS," he screams from the rooftops.

Folks, this is always a red flag. ALWAYS. You know it, but it's always a good reminder to look into these frauds to

I've rarely come across a Superlib screaming about fossil fuels who doesn't have a gas stove, or a long history of using a gas stove and killing the planet for decades.

Bill Nye is no different. Is that Bill with a gas stove in his house in 2022? You make the call.

Sure looks like it to me.

What if we go back to 2015 and a lovely feature story in the New York Times on Bill and his NYC apartment? That sure looks like a gas stove to me.

Then, there's the 2012 photo of Bill floating around on the Internet where he just baked a sheet of scones…in a natural gas stove oven.

But, wait, there's more. Also in 2012, Bill's Los Angeles house was featured in the Wall Street Journal where the residence was fawned over because of its energy efficiency.

Guess what Bill was cooking on in that kitchen? Yep, a gas stove.

And just so we're all on the same page that Bill has been killing the planet for a number of years, let's go back to 2008 when the New York Times asked him about that same Los Angeles home that was held to such high standards as a house that was going to be the model home for saving the planet.

A "good gas range," Nye told the Times reporter when asked what's in his chef's kitchen.

Case closed.

The fraud lib media elites always scream about fossil fuels & then cook their vegan black bean burgers on gas stoves

"Yes, natural gas is a fossil fuel," Google AI told me this morning when prompted.

Great. That's settled.

Let's head over to CNN to hear scumbag Bill Nye rail against fossil fuels. This is rich content:

This is the same story we heard from NPR reporter, Jeff Brady, back in May, when he reported on how people are ditching their gas grills to save the planet.

As you can imagine, Jeff was a fan of the idea. He's a save the planet guy, so I went digging on his Instagram account.

Would you look at that! Jeff put a gas stove into his new kitchen in 2023.

And then there's BBC Ally who popped up on my radar in June. She was screaming about how people who take care of their lawns are killing the planet. She wondered, "Is it better to neglect your garden?" to save the environment.

Yep, she has a gas stove and proudly showed it off in 2022 on Instagram.

I rest my case. Don't let these frauds shame you into complying.