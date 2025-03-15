Political Strategist James Carville Has Daring Dating Advice For Liberals, And It's Actually Not Terrible

A recent clip from the reality series Love Is Blind, in which a woman dumped her fiancé at the alter because she wasn't as obsessively woke as she is, has people talking. And that includes political strategist (and Arthur Slugworth from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory doppelganger) James Carville.

What does the Ragin' Cajun have to say about this clip? Believe it or not, he has some dating advice for liberals, specifically the wokest of the woke, and honestly, it's not bad advice, even if it is kind of obvious for those of us whose mind hasn't been devoured by wokeness or identity politics.

Sara Carton was about to become Mrs. Ben Mezzenga (I bet she'd hate me wording it like that) but decided to amscray at the altar because anytime she brought up her favorite woke causes, Ben was just kind of a normal dude and not up his own virtue-signalling ass like Sara was.

So, while getting rejected at the altar normally stings, Ben will come to realize that it was probably one of the greatest moments of his life.

This opened up a lot of dialogue about people dating others with different political views, and now Carville has given his perspective, especially since he's a high-profile Democrat who has been married to a Republican for decades.

He had some words of advice for the likes of Carton.

"Get over your preening and your moral superiority," he told Fox News Digital. "And the more pragmatic in how you approach life, you'll end up being a lot happier, and you'll actually win an election. And therefore, you can actually do things and you could do some of the things that you want, because if you lose, it doesn't do any good. It's about nothing. That's what I would tell them."

That's some sound advice. Will they take it?

…I think we all know the answer to that.