Woman Leaves Her Fiancé At The Altar On Reality Show 'Love Is Blind' Over BLM, Sexual Identity & The Vaccine

Bullet dodged or missed opportunity?

The true love that was developed between Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga on the Netflix reality TV show Love Is Blind evaporated before viewers' eyes during the Season 8 finale.

They had made it. They were standing at the altar ready to be married when, out of nowhere, Sara couldn’t go through with it. She "always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength" and Ben wasn’t the one.

"I love you so much, but I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same… wavelength. And so today I can’t," she told him.

"I’m sorry, but I don’t want that to be misunderstood. I still love you, and everything about you is amazing, and I care about you so much."

Despite finding out that he was being left at the altar, Ben responded by telling Sara that he wanted to stay with her and work on their relationship. This poor bastard.

After pumping the brakes on all that "keeping the relationship going" talk, she responded, "I know that the connection we have is so real, and my heart is there, but when we talked about a lot of the values that I hold so close to my heart, making this decision, my mind is telling me I can’t."

Love wasn’t enough for Sara Carton to exchange vows with Ben Mezzenga on a reality TV show

Sara loves Ben, her heart is there, but her mind is telling her no. Where's the disconnect? How is love not enough, and what is this imaginary wavelength they both need to be on?

Well, after walking out of the ceremony and leaving Ben at the altar, she got into the back of the waiting vehicle with her mom and sister and explained that Black Lives Matter, sexual identity and the vaccine were more important to a successful marriage than their love.

His lack of an opinion on BLM "affected" her. Not having an opinion on the subject was only strike one. Strike two came when Sara watched a sermon online from his church on sexual identity. Their views on the matter - get ready to be outraged - were traditional.

Can you believe that? Do we even need a third strike? The real question after those two violations, is how she even managed to put the dress on in the first place.

Heroically she did, she had to make this sting. The final straw that broke the love between these two, it turns out, was the vaccine. You know the one.

Now it is true that Ben dodged a bullet here. There's no doubt about that. But there's also a missed opportunity here on Sara's part.

Look, she’ll probably make someone very miserable one day. But will the guy be begging for a second chance as he's being left at the altar?

She may never find that kind of love again in a partner.