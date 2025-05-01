Legendary Democrat Cooks Woke DNC Official To His Face In Hilarious Video: WATCH

Democrat strategist James Carville doesn't seem like a big fan of David Hogg.

Hogg, who became famous after the Parkland shooting in Florida, is now the Vice Chair of the DNC at the age of 25. There's no question he's had a meteoric rise in politics.

The problem for Democrats is that Hogg is openly advocating blowing up the party and primarying sitting Democrats.

It's a complete circus, and Carville has had enough.

James Carville cooks David Hogg.

Carville, one of the most famous Democrat strategists in America, debated Hogg on "The Tara Palmeri Show," and it didn't disappoint.

The LSU mega-fan called Hogg's antics "jackassery of the highest level" and said "it's abominable" the young activist is in a position of power.

"I'm going to tell you right to your face. I think it's abominable that you have anything to do with the DNC and you're going to go raise $20 million to beat other Democrats," Carville told Hogg without slowing down or missing a beat.

Watch the hilarious video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

James Carville is an absolute gem. He might be a bit brash, but this is the attitude that's needed if Democrats want to pull out of the nosedive they're in.

Let's not forget this golden argument for him about "preachy females" ruining his party:

"‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’ If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48% of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?"

Let's also remember when he went on College GameDay and started alleging there was a grand conspiracy by the SEC to protect Alabama.

The man is absolutely hilarious.

Now, he's roasting David Hogg directly to his face in a video going mega-viral on social media. If Democrats are smart (there's no evidence to suggest they are), they might actually listen to the man who has been doing this for decades.

What do you think of Carville's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.