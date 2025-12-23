Thin-Skinned James Cameron Is Still Fuming About A Joke Amy Poehler Told At The Golden Globes Joke In 2013

Most award shows are absolutely unwatchable, but if someone were to clamp my eyes open A Clockwork Orange-style and make me watch one of my choice (which would be weirdly nice of them), I'd go with the Golden Globes. Everyone in the crowd is boozing, and it's far and away the least ass-kissy of the bunch.

However, those like James Cameron, who are normally the ones getting their ass kissed, aren't as big on this.

In fact, Jim is still very upset about one joke that was told over a decade ago.

Let's go back to early 2013, shall we?

At that time, Pope Francis was elected, words like "twerk" and "selfie" were taking the nation by storm, and a very handsome and funny writer was in his junior year of high school.

His name? Mitch Cumstein… funny guy.

One of the biggest films at that year's Golden Globes was Zero Dark Thirty, about the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden. It was directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who was married to Cameron for a few years in the early 1990s.

So, with that in mind, Amy Poehler — who co-hosted the show with Tina Fey — fired off the following joke: "When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron."

That's very funny, but a certain director of Titanic didn't dig it.

Over the years, Cameron has been stewing about this — probably while sitting in deep-water submersibles — and he let it rip during an interview with The Times to promote his new movie Avatar: Fire and Ash.

"Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast," he said. "I’m pretty thick-skinned and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far. The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work."

Uh… that doesn't sound like how someone who was thick-skinned responds to a joke. Especially when you consider where that joke ranks among the greatest Golden Globe jokes ever.

Let's just say he's lucky that Ricky Gervais wasn't hosting that year.

I mean, imagine a shot on par with this gem, that is, for my money, the greatest joke ever told at an awards show.

If that was a Jim Cameron joke, you'd be able to hear him yelling about Gervais from deep within the Marianas Trench.

There would be a strange blip on seismographs, and people would be like, "Should we put out a tsunami warning?"

Then someone else would be like, "Meh, it's fine. That's just James Cameron getting mad about jokes in his submarine."