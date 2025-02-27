Director James Cameron Says Trump Win Was 'Sickening'

James Cameron, the director of "Avatar," "Titanic," and "The Terminator" is having a rough one.

Cameron, speaking to the New Zealand media outlet Stuff, said that he is devastated that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

"I think it's horrific, I think it's horrifying," Cameron said on "The F***** News" Podcast.

"I see a turn away from everything decent," he continued. "America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit."

He also described Trump's election as "sickening," saying that he can't escape it even living in New Zealand. Though thankfully, it's not front-page news there.

"We are all in this together globally," he said. "I don’t know if I feel any safer here, but I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening.

"There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets - at least they’ll put it on page three. I just don’t want to see that guy’s face any more on the front page of the paper."

US media, he says, is like a "car crash over and over and over," thanks to Trump and political coverage.



James Cameron Demonstrates Why Entertainment Industry Is Dying

Cameron has long been known as one of the entertainment industry's most difficult personalities, someone that few actors want to work with. One actress said he has a "Titanic-sized ego," which might be an understatement.

Given his arrogance, anger, and generally awful disposition, it's not surprising that Cameron is also a far-left extremist. Someone who not only infuses delusional "climate change" narratives into his films, but also disavows his own work. In one interview in 2022, he said he wouldn't have used as many guns in his "Terminator" films, since it might encourage violence.

Cameron's films are successful, and the "Avatar" franchise, despite being exceptionally mediocre, somehow generates billions in revenue. But he's the poster child for why the industry is dying. Over 77 million people voted for Donald Trump, in all corners of the country. In large part because he wanted to restore what made America into the country it is today.

Cameron acting as if America is no longer recognizable because of Trump is either completely historically illiterate, or so fundamentally broken by politics that he doesn't understand it. Or maybe both. Either way, it's as anti-reality as his movies.