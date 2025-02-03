Viral Video Shows Heavily Armed Cartel Members, And Here's The Weapon That Can Destroy Them: WATCH

A viral video shows heavily armed cartel members, but it's not the flex they might think it is.

There is a lot of debate right now in America about how to handle drug cartels, and some signs point to President Donald Trump being willing to use the military to get the job done.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made it clear all options are on the table, and that's exactly how the situation should be approached.

If the gloves truly come off, then get ready for shock and awe in a fashion the cartels can't imagine.

Video shows heavily armed cartel members, but it's not as impressive as they might think.

X pundit Ian Miles Cheong (he's worth a follow if you're interested in politics) shared a video originally from 2020 showing members of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) with armored vehicles and weapons.

The video is closing in on two million views as of publication. You can see it below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm sure the members of the cartel believe it makes them look really tough. We'll get into that after you give it a watch.

Again, I'm sure members of CJNG think it's cool they have armored vehicles. Very neat, guys! Very tough! Very scary!

I guess the United States military is cooked, right? Certainly we don't have the tools to take out an armored column.

Wait a second. What did I find?

Oh, that's right. The A-10.

The greatest aircraft ever invented when it comes to obliterating entire columns of vehicles and enemy targets. Shoutout to these guys for saving everyone time and getting in a line.

In case you don't know what an A-10 can do, I suggest you smash the play button on the video below.

Anyone who thinks some armored vehicles are going to stop the United States military for absolutely destroying cartels is an idiot.

If the order is given to hit the cartels and we get planes in the air, it's game over. Same goes for any direct action raids operators might carry out.

Now, I'm not saying it's guaranteed to happen. I'm simply stating the facts of how the engagement will go, and we don't have to guess.

Have you ever heard of the Highway of Death? The Iraqi military was crushed during the first Gulf War when it attempted to retreat down Highway 80.

How do you think Trump should deal with the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.