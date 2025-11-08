Country Star Releases Awesome New Song, Will Have Fans Going Wild: LISTEN

Jake Owen released his new album "Dreams to Dream" on Friday.

Jake Owen's new album is out, and it features an outstanding new song.

Owen is one of the most talented men in country music, and he's been a major figure in the genre going back to 2006.

His music is generally pretty mellow, light-hearted, fun and great to throw on if you're at a bonfire.

Jake Owen is one of the most talented singers in all of country music. He released his new album on Friday. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jake Owen's new album features awesome song.

The popular country music singer released his new album "Dreams to Dream" for fans on Friday, and it's loaded with great tracks.

In my humble opinion, one stands out above the rest:

"So Long, LA."

The track is an awesome ride and a great reminder of what makes Owen such an incredibly talented singer. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's one hell of an impressive song from Jake Owen. The man has done it again, and it's great to see. He's outrageously talented.

The entire album is impressive. I crushed it first thing Friday as soon as I fired up Spotify and it didn't disappoint.

I'm sure it will continue to gain traction in the coming days as more and more fans dive in.

Jake Owen's new song "So Long, LA" is awesome. The track is from his new album "Dreams to Dream." (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Also, if you want to hear an all-time banger from Jake Owen, I suggest you check out "Señorita." An incredibly underrated country song.

Let's hope Jake Owen keeps crushing it. Let me know what you think of his new album and "So Long, LA" at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.