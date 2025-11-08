Country Star Releases Awesome New Song, Will Have Fans Going Wild: LISTEN

Jake Owen released his new album "Dreams to Dream" on Friday.

Jake Owen's new album is out, and it features an outstanding new song.

Owen is one of the most talented men in country music, and he's been a major figure in the genre going back to 2006.

His music is generally pretty mellow, light-hearted, fun and great to throw on if you're at a bonfire.

The popular country music singer released his new album "Dreams to Dream" for fans on Friday, and it's loaded with great tracks.

In my humble opinion, one stands out above the rest:

"So Long, LA."

The track is an awesome ride and a great reminder of what makes Owen such an incredibly talented singer. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's one hell of an impressive song from Jake Owen. The man has done it again, and it's great to see. He's outrageously talented.

The entire album is impressive. I crushed it first thing Friday as soon as I fired up Spotify and it didn't disappoint.

I'm sure it will continue to gain traction in the coming days as more and more fans dive in.

Also, if you want to hear an all-time banger from Jake Owen, I suggest you check out "Señorita." An incredibly underrated country song.

Let's hope Jake Owen keeps crushing it. Let me know what you think of his new album and "So Long, LA" at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.