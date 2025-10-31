Country Music Stars Have Fans Going Crazy With Epic New Song: LISTEN

Jamey Johnson and Riley Green teamed up for the new song "Smoke"

Jamey Johnson and Riley Green teamed up for an awesome new song.

Green is one of the most famous men in country music at the moment, and his ride to the top of the mountain isn't slowing down.

He's already mega-famous, and it feels like it's only a matter of time before he can crack into the same league as Morgan Wallen.

Johnson is a legendary country music figure in his own right, and his songs are known for telling incredibly deep and moving stories.

You're missing out if you've never heard "In Color." An all-time great song.

Jamey Johnson and Riley Green team up for "Smoke."

Well, the two men linked up for the new song "Smoke," which was released Friday for fans. It's the exact kind of song fans have come to expect from the two stars.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took absolutely not time at all for fans to sound off in the comments with plenty of praise and different reactions:

Yes!!!!! New music from Jamey Johnson!!! Love it. And to add Riley Green, well, that’s just the icing on the cake!! A soon to be legend and an up and coming legend to be together!!!

I love it, no surprise!! Jamey Johnson you are the absolute best COUNTRY MUSICIAN GOD GAVE THE GIFT TO!!!

The collab we all needed !!!! ❤

There's no stopping you, keep putting that pedal to metal & smoke....

Sounds like old school Jamey Johnson with a great new twist, love it !!!!!

Wow.....just wow. Thank you, Jamey for giving us more. Never disappointed. ❤❤❤

Just great! 🎸🎶🎤🤠✌🏻

Hell yeah!!! 🔥🔥🔥

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Country music has been going through a really cool moment over the past couple years.

The era of pop garbage isn't dying. It's dead. It's as dead as disco, and that's great news for fans everywhere.

Country music is supposed to have a bit of an edge to it. Hell, the real old school singers used to sing about being outlaws and killers.

While this song isn't exactly that kind of vibe, there's no doubt the genre is getting back to its old ways, and I'm here for it.

What do you think of "Smoke"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.