Country Star Cussed Out For Insanely Stupid Reason Involving Elon Musk Product

The Cybertruck is one of Tesla's most ambitious products.

Country music star Jake Owen had an outrageous interaction with an unhinged loser.

We're living in a culture since President Donald Trump returned to office where some people feel a bit too bold.

Instead of just minding their own business or peacefully protesting like a regular person, some individuals have decided they want to be liberal losers.

Enter a person harassing Jake Owen at a Starbucks over…..driving a Cybertruck.

Jake Owen cussed out over owning Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck is produced by Elon Musk's Tesla. It's an ambitious electric vehicle that's supposed to have some serious power. The cheapest model currently retails for $62,490 and the most expensive model retails for $99,990 on Tesla's website.

The "I Was Jack" singer managed to get his hands on one, and is pretty excited about the purchase.

A random idiot at Starbucks wasn't nearly as impressed with the purchase of Musk's product - a growing problem in America.

The popular country singer explained the following in a video tweeted late Tuesday afternoon:

"I drive my Cybertruck and I pull up to Starbucks and this guy’s kind of staring at me funny. Different guy, by the way. I get out. He’s like, ‘Is that yours? That Cybertruck?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I mean I am driving it.’ He goes, ‘F**k you, traitor!’ I swear. I was like, ‘What?’ This is before we went in, and I was going in just to pick up. I mobile ordered it, which is stupid. You have to reload that card all the time. And, I was walking behind this guy to get my coffee and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Did that just happen?’"

You can watch Owen's comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Straight-up clown behavior. Cussing someone out over the vehicle they drive is beta behavior. It's a sign that someone has some serious problems when they look in a mirror.

Who cares what kind of vehicle someone drives? I can't imagine ever seeing a vehicle and being so enraged I had to start dropping f-bombs.

As I often say, you should also just leave strangers alone. You have no idea what someone is capable of or what will set them off.

Clearly, Jake Owen is just a normal chill bro who enjoys being a dude responsible for making country music. What if a hot head was approached? What if someone who is quick to react was approached by a stranger harassing them?

We might have a very different story.

Fortunately, something tells me Owen will be able to get through this situation just fine, seeing how I'm sure he can just look at his bank account if he wants to cheer himself up. How would you have handled the situation Jake Owen found himself in? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.