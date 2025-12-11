STRANGER THAN FICTION: Hit TV Show Predicted Venezuela Crisis Years Ago

Sometimes fiction mirrors reality in unexpected ways…..including global conflicts.

The United States is currently ramping up pressure on Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, and it certainly appears the situation is going to only get spicier from here.

That was made clear Wednesday when the United States fast-roped guys onto an oil tanker leaving Venezuela to seize it.

The video footage of the incident is beyond badass.

"Jack Ryan" predicted Venezuela crisis.

Well, viewers of the former hit Amazon show "Jack Ryan" shouldn't be surprised by what's unfolding.

Why?

The show actually laid out the exact logic for targeting Maduro (the character based on him in the series has a different name) all the way back in 2019 in season two.

The video below was shared on X back in August, and is now getting major play as President Donald Trump and the U.S. military tighten the screws.

It more or less makes the same argument I've made over and over again on YouTube. It's a bit eerie how spot on it is.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Maybe I shouldn't be surprised by the fact "Jack Ryan" successfully laid out a potential conflict with Venezuela *CHECKS NOTES AGAIN* more than six years ago.

The show was incredibly dialed in, and whoever was consulting on the Tom Clancy-created saga knew exactly what they were doing.

It's probably one of the most entertaining and accurate (as you can be on TV) shows about intel agencies that I've seen. The clip above is also 100% correct about how Venezuela gives our greatest enemies a foothold in our neighborhood.

That can't and shouldn't ever be tolerated.

What do you think about the situation unfolding between the United States and Venezuela?