American Forces Smash Venezuela Target In Epic Video: WATCH

American forces hit quickly when seizing a giant oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

President Donald Trump stunned people on Wednesday when he announced that an oil tanker had been seized amid rising tensions.

The move comes as the United States appears to be on a war-footing against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Oil tanker seizure video released.

Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeted the video of the seizure Wednesday night, and wrote the following on X:

"Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations. This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely—and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues."

American forces can be seen fast roping onto the deck and quickly securing the vessel with their weapons at the ready.

It really doesn't get more badass than that video in terms of a seizure operation. The whole thing was over before the people on the tanker knew it was even on. Not a single shot needed to be fired.

One interesting thing to me is the fact the helicopter has no clear markings. It certainly doesn't have traditional Coast Guard markings. It makes me wonder if the men clearing the ship were Tier One operators and it's just being publicly called a Coast Guard operation.

That's fairly normal because Tier One units, generally, do everything possible to not have attention drawn to them.

Either way, the guys hit the ship fast and took it down with precision.

