I've Been Watching The Clip Of The Stilt-Walking LA Protester Getting Taken Down On Repeat And You Will Too

A lot of the scenes coming out of Los Angeles, as riots continue to rage, have been nothing short of disgusting. I mean, you think they'd elect people who fight to retain order now that anytime someone references the "LA Riots," you have to ask which one they're talking about.

However, one moment has had me cracking up ever since I saw it, and that was when police took down a protester who decided that the "peaceful" car-setting-on-fire demonstrations were the right time to bust out his stilts.

READ: ABC L.A. MORON THINKS RIOTERS WERE 'JUST HAVING FUN WATCHING CARS BURN'

The stiltwalker was seen doing his thing — y'know, walking on stilts — and waving a flag when he was apprehended by authorities in hilarious fashion.

I mean, the image of the stilt legs being dragged away is kind of hilarious in and of itself.

Can we take a moment to try and get inside this dude's head for a second? People were wound up because ICE was doing its job and enforcing laws, so they decided to protest. Whatever.

But what does this guy do? He runs to his garage and decides it's stilt-walking time.

And what did he think was going to happen? I can only think of two things:

Either, A)., he thinks while all of his degenerate friends throw bricks at cops, one will stop and be like, "Yo, Greg! Killer stilts, man."

Or, B)., he thinks that an ICE officer will be so in awe of his stilt-walking that they'll pack up and leave.

Newsflash, stilt-walking is one of the least impressive things you can possibly do. Ooooooh, look, he's taller than normal and has moderately good balance.

There are a lot of dopes running around the streets of downtown LA, but the guy who thought that city streets with burning robo-taxis and rubber bullets flying around are a good environment for a little stilt-walking might be the dopiest of them all.