Ivanka Trump Slides Into A Revealing Black Dress & Triggers The Fat, Angry Purple Hairs,

I cranked up the heat on this week's newsletter, which is No. 6. It just felt right. It's summer. I'm about to be on vacation and I said the hell with it, let's bring in the IG models who are also cranking up the heat.

Plus, if you guys aren't following along as I try to get my Meta chatbot to drop f-bombs and tell very vulgar golf jokes, you're missing out.

PLUS PLUS: The newsletter is the only place where I'm regularly sharing Mrs. Screencaps' garden updates.

Hopefully I'm keeping my promise to make the Screencaps newsletter a must-click. The open rate is hovering between 71-75%. It needs to be at 80%. Guys, if you're not opening the newsletter, you better be dead.

SMH: When MLB gets its Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes moment, this happens

Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes are scheduled to pitch a doubleheader today in Detroit. Here's the problem: The Pirates scheduled Skenes to pitch game two. Skubal is pitching in the day game.

We're talking about the A.L. Cy Young (1.99 ERA) vs. the N.L. Cy Young (1.78 ERA) if the Pirates weren't huge bitches who are 16 ½ games out of first place.

The lesson here is that just when you're starting to feel better about baseball, you're reminded that these bozos continuously figure out new ways to piss off fans who just want to witness these moments in sports history where the stars align.

But, no, that would require MLB idiots to not be idiots and we know that is impossible to ask for.

Did you see how Arkansas lost last night?

Here's how that 9th inning played out against LSU, who will now play Coastal Carolina for the CWS title.

— Hogs fan Hunter wrote this BEFORE that tragic loss:



I’m a little late on the sending of vacation pictures you mentioned, but fitting today as it’sa CWS elimination day. Let’s go Hogs!

— Voiceover Guy Mike L. asks:



I'm watching the LSU/Arkansas game and, to me, it looks like the Arkansas catcher has an earpiece in. Has this been a thing in college baseball and I've just not been paying attention?

Wait a second, it seems a few of these guys are wired up. I'm so behind the times.

Kinsey:

Yes, that's been going on for a couple of years. The NCAA passed an earpiece rule in 2021 & teams quickly took advantage.

Why do you still have cable?

— Michael V. in Florida tells me:

Hey Joe, I still have cable which I guess based on the stats I read here yesterday makes me a dinosaur. The main reason I keep it is because I can't find a streaming service that carries all of my teams and can get me the college football networks I like to watch. I would have to subscribe to multiple platforms which would cost more than cable.

I do have Hulu but I get it for free because of a promotion my bank offers me each year. I pay for the NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube so I can follow my fantasy teams and watch my survivor league picks (which I usually lose early in the year anyway). We will all eventually have to stream because cable companies will probably be gone within five years.

— Chris B. in Florida says:

I worked in the cable business (no longer have a dog in this hunt) for the best part of my career, and something interesting jumped out of that Nielsen report when I went to read it directly. They don’t mention the share of viewing that’s represented by the "cable-like" services such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live, and Fubo — all of which recreate the old "cable bundle" of live channels along with on-demand programming. I'm wondering whether those services are included in the "cable" portion or the "streaming" portion; I suspect they’re put under streaming but the numbers aren’t that clear.



We use Hulu Live (#notsponsored) because it has the local channels (no antenna coverage up here in the mountains) and all of the sports coverage (lots of small college football and basketball on demand), along with the traditional "cable" channels that are still viable like CNBC and HGTV.

We used to switch over to Fubo for football season because they were the only ones to carry the PAC-12 (RIP) Network.. The Spectrum TV service is more limited than either of those and costs more to boot.



Of course, we also have underutilized subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon, and Apple+ because they’re cheap enough that I don’t mind keeping them for the occasional series that’s worth watching. All in, it’s still less per month than we used to pay the odious Comcast, the Devil’s Own Cable Company, for just internet and TV.

— Chris A. checks in:

Count me as 100% for opening your newsletter. The ones who requested it and don't open it for two weeks straight need to be dropped from the list. That will bring up the open rate!

As for cable, I have Directv because I'm far enough out in the sticks to not have access to cable or Fios (internet is delivered like Super TV was; look it up). I am not cutting the cord because a) the Super TV internet speeds aren't the best for live sports, and b) I'm too old to be switching between streamers to watch shows and sports. All I need to do on Directv is switch channels like nature intended when I want to flip between the College World Series and the Stanley Cup. I do have Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix and the Hulu/Disney/ESPN bundle for binge watching, but I don't want any of them to be my primary viewing source.

Have fun on the golf trip! I used to organize the trips for me and my buddies, and managed to make them happy most of the time, but we've all gotten too old and cranky to hang out with each other for four straight days. At least I have.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston still has cable:

I still have Xfinity cable for TV & internet. I have it because I watch most Astros games (broadcast locally on the Astros' owned Space City Home Network) and that channel is not available on most streaming services.

Our bill is about $235/month (not including Netflix, Prime, Max & Paramount Plus). I like the convenience of the Xfinity remote control that takes voice commands, it's much more user friendly than the remote controls for the Samsung smart TV & AppleTV.

I think SCHN is available only on Fubo or DirecTV Stream and I plan to do the math on how much I could save when my Xfinity contract expires next month.

— Jim T. in San Diego is a Cox guy:

Went to Netflix about 6 years ago, then came back to cable (Cox) about two years ago when AT&T could not get us reliable Internet (not even after digging up and then replacing my driveway. I felt bad cancelling after that, but the Internet went out Every. Single. Afternoon. And my wife works from home, so …). The Cox-Internet package is about $212 a month I think, but I have the two college sports add-on packs so I can get B10 and Mountain West (SDSU) channels. (I’m pretty sure the A10 is on there, too, because I watched quite a few Dayton hoops games this year.)



Netflix was great at first – we binged on "Fringe," "Warehouse 13," "Eureka," "Haven" and more. But within probably 18 months we’d watched everything we wanted on Netflix. And there were no live sports. We looked at DirecTV as we’d had that before Netflix, but the Cox package was a better deal. And we like seeing first-run TV shows, I love being able to watch golf on weekends, plus the Padres are on the Cox feed, occasional Reds games. The built-in DVR lets my wife and youngest binge their shows when they want, too.

The only streaming app we have on the TV is Amazon Prime. The Navajo mysteries and "Reacher" are all I’ve watched, but my wife and youngest watch other stuff.

— Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO explains himself:

Yes, we still have cable. Mostly for football and MLB network, but also because I need cable exectuives to choose for me. If I have to use an app, I will spend two hours scrolling.

But with cable...

CLICK: here's National Geographic Channel's "To Catch a Smuggler" where I get to watch newbie South American drug mules get busted for trying to hide cocaine in their luggage. Instead of making $500, they're going to spend the next 8 to 15 years in a Columbian prison. Sad, but fascinating.

CLICK: HGTV's "House Hunters International," where a couple - fresh home from that 7-day, all-inclusive vacation at the Sandals in Costa Rica - have decided they're going to pack up the entire family and relocate from their nice safe American suburb to the Costa Rican jungle. (Interestingly they never follow up with these families to see if they made it a whole year).

CLICK: History Channel's "The West" showing me how some of those "peaceful" Indians would scalp a pioneer while he was still alive.

CLICK: Paramont Channel's "Bar Rescue," where some, poor, down-on-his-luck bar owner who has to deal with $300,000 in debt and a nagging wife invites Jon Tapper to come in and scream at him on national TV.

And that's just on a Sunday night.

— Ryan in Colorado is a holdout:

Short answer? I'm lazy. Comcast/Infinity/Rainbow Warriors have made it super easy. Talk to my remote and it goes to Prime or Peacock (free with their service - well not free - nothing is ever free) or Netflix or Max or whatever. They made it easy. Drives me nuts going to my in-laws to watch a game.... which service is it on? Go to XYX input. Type in what you want to watch using the up down keys. If I can't turn on the TV and be watching my game in 5 seconds I am out.

Though they are so woke. Their stupid banners celebrating whatever freakshow of the month the vocal minority says I need to be supporting and buying a flag for drives me nuts.

Religious mower on Thursday nights... well my kids are... on my 3rd kid doing all the mowing. Haven't mowed my yard in 7+ years.... the kids get paid to mow others in the neighborhood and the cost for them to use my equipment and gas is them mowing for me. Thank you for doing what you do. Truly thankless task being Commissioner.

With Rob in Florida... Livvy Dunne best times are probably in the rear view. Beautiful young woman but her 15 mins is probably up. On to the next young beautiful thing.

— Rich in Annapolis has done the math:

Plenty of things. I can use my cable credentials to authenticate all the streaming apps on my Roku. I have Turner, Fox Sports, ESPN, RSN access (a must for baseball and hockey fans), news, weather, and anything else I want. The cable box is hooked to the main TV and the ease of using last channel to flip back and forth between two things is great. I have to pay for Verizon internet to stream anyway so tack on the TV.

Plus, the On Demand service that comes with cable is underrated. I can watch episodes of network tv shows on demand with my cable box.

No need to add Hulu or some other streamer.

Even if someone broke down the cost and found that I'm spending $12/month more on cable than 7 different streamers, the ease is worth it. I read this column, so I'm a sports fan. Gotta have the cord

Have you ever been to Iran for a travel sports event?

— Tom K. saw this one and instantly knew I'd appreciate it:

Should I worry about the Chinese spying on my house via a Ring doorbell?

— Tom B. offers up a solution:

For a doorbell cam, I've been using the Blink one from Amazon. Does not require a subscription so the video stays local, just need to use a bridge connected to your home network.

So it wasn't just me thinking that the used car market is almost non-existent

I'm back in the market for another car to replace Mrs. Screencaps' grocery-getter and I'm quickly learning that the market IS NOT loaded right now with gently-used 2022s and 2023s, especially for Honda and Toyota vans and the higher-level SUVs.

We're planning to spend a solid chunk of money, but the options just aren't there, especially when I eliminate Michigan from my search area due to cars being beat to hell on shitty Michigan highways. No thanks.

I was told by a Toyota dealer yesterday that it's taking up to a year for Sienna buyers to get their vans. Eight months is average, but it's not unheard of to wait for a year.

##################

And that is it for this mid-June morning with the sun out after we got rocked by storms last night. Somehow, someway, I have to get the yard mowed today. Yes, it's the TNML all-star break, so relax. Just mow and take it all in.

To the rest of you retirees who have lawn service, enjoy your patio time and figuring out how to live another day of life. To the rest of us, let's go get after it.

