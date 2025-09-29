Ivanka Trump Reminds The Fat Disgusting Purple-Haired Libs What A Real Woman Looks Like, Giants ARE BACK, MEAT

Plus: My Reds somehow figured out how to outlast the Mets and get into the playoffs.

What a weekend that was after getting the hell out of New York early Saturday morning and making it to Screencaps Jr's cross-country meet as the starter blasted the gun

I might've been speeding just a bit hauling ass down I-75 south from Detroit Metro, but it was worth it to be at Maumee Bay State Park as Screencaps Jr. turned it on 75 yards from the finish line to set a new personal record of 12:25:00.

After a few days of navigating New York, the Bethpage Black course (26k steps on Friday), riding media buses that took nearly two hours to go 24 miles and everything else, it was just perfect to stand on the shores of Lake Erie and watch junior high cross country.

15 years ago, I would've never left Long Island early with the biggest golf event in the world going on. Now? I'm all-in on junior high kids running their hearts out for medals and ribbons.

Is that maturity?

After cross country, I watched thOhio State game on the patio with Jr.

Then, we spent Saturday night sweating out the Reds. That worked out.

I may never declare a Reds team dead ever again after learning my lesson this season

When I bought the FanDuel TV package for the Reds back in April, my plan was to be more engaged as a baseball fan because my dad is so engaged, and I wanted to pass that passion along to my boys.

It was supposed to be something we could do during the summer just to have background noise. Maybe the Reds would have some memorable games along the way.

Buying that $100 TV package turned into some of the best money I've ever spent on sports.

I talked to my dad more about baseball this year than the past 20 years combined. Instead of stale phone calls where there wasn't much to catch up on, we spent time this summer analyzing Tito Francona's moves, decisions to not start baserunners, and we even discussed how Mrs. Screencaps thinks a bullpen guy's last name is Asscrack.

It's actually Ashcraft, but one night we were watching a game when she heard it from the Reds broadcaster as "Asscrack." It stuck.

After years and years of having no reason to care about the Reds, I can feel the passion returning. I just wanted to feel good again about this franchise that has meant so much to my family.

No matter what happens in Los Angeles, this summer has been one helluva success.

Now, let's go kick Ohtani's ass at least one game.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY checked in moments after the Reds clinched via the Mets loss:

Congrats on your Reds.

50-yr Dodgers fan here (living in NY) but love that the Reds are in.

Friendly wager if you're game.

Screencaps reader says OutKick might've pinpointed the exact moment the Mets season turned into a disaster

— Oscar writes:

Congrats to the Reds for making the postseason, but the Mets collapse is huge, too. And it seems like it started with a very bad decision by them. Outkick had an article near the end of June about the Mets when their collapse started: https://www.outkick.com/sports/mets-swept-pirates-national-anthem-pride-flag-controversy (Key quote: "Many people know by now, but in case you don't, the New York Mets faced backlash after displaying a pride flag on the Citi Field Stadium video board during the U.S. National Anthem on June 13.

The Mets hosted the Tampa Bay Rays that night and entered the game at 45-24 on the season.") Then, when combined with an ESPN article about the Reds making the playoffs over the Mets:

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/46413960/reds-clinch-wild-card-spot-mets-complete-collapse

(Key quote: "Although the Mets owned a big league-best 45-24 record through June 12, they went 38-55 after that.")

Another ESPN article(https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/46415918/mets-fumble-final-shot-october-failure) mentioned that only 4 teams had worse records than the Mets in their final 93 games.

To disrespect the American flag that way, and push an agenda really backfired on them.

The Outkick article mentions them going 3-13 the rest of June. (I'm sure they take "pride" in that.) And they ended up falling an additional 7 games below .500 the rest of the year. What a change from a team that was winning almost 2/3 of their games at that point to lose almost 3/5 of their games the rest of the year.

And the pivot point coming the minute they mocked the American flag seems to be either a huge coincidence or a big dose of Get Woke, Go Broke.

I'm curious if Outkick was planning an updated article highlighting that or not, but figured I'd say something to you since I know you read the e-mails of readers and you're a Reds fan.

The Ryder Cup Experience®

— Chad G. emails:

Glad to hear you experienced the Full Ryder Cup adventure. Michael Jordan (staple), Circus environment, Clowns, Outfits, Makeup, etc. It's hard to explain until you've seen it. Now you know.

— Mike in CT has some thoughts:

Busy fall weekend with kids sports, I sat down at around 4 pm EST to watch the golf. Embarrassing. The whole thing is low class and low sportsmanship, and I hate to clutch my pearls but is it really how the 30,000 PGA teaching pros want the game represented?

- Having a player repeatedly yell "LETS F*CKING GO, LETS F*CKING GO" on a Saturday afternoon is not close to OK.

- It was hard to tell on the broadcast, but everyone seems to think this outburst was justified by the terrible behavior of the fans. So then PGA - control the fans! It's gone way past the point of "intense team golf" to just a spectacle of poor behavior on all sides.

- A disagreement in a foursome that escalates because they caddies get involved - just terrible. Caddies: carry the bag and read the putts. No one is paying to see you, Ted Scott, and we don't care what you think. You should not be talking to opposing players.

Not the PGA's fault, but wow, Dan Hicks is brutal. The only time he seems more conceded and condescending is when he's broadcasting from "the Foot".

Kinsey:

I just think it's amusing how NBC built this up as the fans were going to be brutal only to clutch their pearls when the fans started unloading on the Euros.

PGA of America created the ultimate drunken trip for guys golf groups. That's what they got. Everyone knew it going in.

I'm just surprised people got that loaded on Mich Ultras. Yes, there were Konas and Modelos being sold, but most people were pounding Ultra 16 oz cans.

— John W. was on the grounds over the weekend:

Also at Ryder Cup Michael Phelps



For my son who just wrapped his college swim career it was a fantastic day. Michael couldn’t have been nicer.

— Chris A. emails:

Apologies for hitting you twice in one day, but two more observations from the Ryder Cup:

- Scottie Scheffler should never be picked to play foursomes again. He's 0-fer in his career. Tackle him hard if Keegan picks him and he starts walking toward the first tee.

- When Patrick Cantlay does the Cantley shuffle before he putts, he moves his lead foot back an inch from where he started before the shuffle. And he's missed every putt to the left today. You're on the ground there. Pull him aside and let him know . :)

I love the Ryder Cup!

— Tyler in Bham went to Bethpage:

Dad and I flew in Tuesday, went to the Wednesday practice round and opening ceremonies (which were moved up a day because of bad weather—lucky for us!), walked 11 miles at the course, then flew out Thursday morning. Had a great time just he and I. Special for us to be able to spend time together like that. When we got the opportunity we knew we had to jump on it.



Thought you and your readers would like to see the hotel bar, that I’m 1000% sure has never been changed since the day they opened it who knows how long ago. According to the fella that runs a fantastic Italian place we ate at (shoutout Saviano’s!) this place, right next to the Long Island MacArthur airport was originally a Holiday Inn and used to be HOPPING!

Kiss my ass, Walmart

— Nick in Florida says:

Christmas displays in September... where's the respect?

Even though I live in Miami, I'm a Dodgers fan and am looking forward to the series against your scrappy Reds. And hats off to the Marlins (for whom I cheer when they aren't playing the Dodgers) for knocking those smug and stinking Mets out of the playoffs.

