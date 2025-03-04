Italian Soccer Reporter Marialuisa Jacobelli Continues To Present The Sport In A Way We All Can Understand

You don't need to know who is on top in the standings or which player plays for which team or any of that to understand the sport of soccer when Marialuisa Jacobelli is doing her thing.

To be honest, you don’t even need to like the sport. The Italian soccer reporter has a way of making the game more presentable to anyone. She understands how to get your attention.

Call it a gift. A gift that Jacobelli continues to share with her now-more than 4.6 million Instagram followers. When it's time to deliver, she delivers, and she does it internationally.

She hasn’t let the Kim Kardashian comparisons distract her. Nor has being spotted earlier this year cozied up to Italian actor Michele Morrone slowed her roll either.

It's business as usual for the 33-year-old and the business of racking up views for soccer is still very good.

Jacobelli is sitting down, getting the scoop from players one minute, and putting her own talents to the test in the name of the sport of soccer the next.

Marialuisa Jacobelli knows soccer and how to make the sport more interesting

It's a multifaceted approach that only the truly talented can pull off. Her latest is the perfect example. It's "Life at work," as she partially describes it, followed by an attempt at knee-ups.

In other words, soccer entertainment that isn’t going to bore you to death. That's how you attract people to your sport and grow the game. I know soccer is huge already.

That said, it hasn’t caught on everywhere. Why not have someone with a Kim K comparison on their resume help lead the way? That seems logical.

The Italian soccer reporter landscape is a crowded one. But as with anything, you can’t hide talent. It finds a way to breakthrough.

The best way to stay on top of your game is with competition. It's competition that sharpens your skills and helps you stay focused. Marialuisa Jacobelli is focused.