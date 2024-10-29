Italian Soccer Reporter Giusy Meloni Shows Off Her Ball Skills In Heels

Giusy Meloni is back to work after a bikini vacation battle for the ages among Italian soccer reporters during the off-season this summer. What a battle.

It was early August, it was slow, and the ladies did a great job providing some much-needed entertainment. She was up against some stiff competition in Diletta Leotta and Marialuisa Jacobelli.

These are two heavyweights in the Italian soccer world. They each have millions of followers and top-notch Instagram games. That said, Giusy held her own.

She didn’t back down and, in doing so, proved she belonged. That's not all that surprising, you don’t find yourself on Nightcaps by mistake. You end up there through hard work and dedication.

There's no room for being intimidated. Giusy absolutely understands this. She's a rising star in the soccer world for a good reason. She knows the game, and she plays it well on and off the field.

That takes us to a few days ago when she decided to show off her ball skills. She didn’t take her heels off or make any excuses. She got to work with some juggling of a soccer ball.

Giusy Meloni is a rising star among Italian soccer reporters

Remember no hands in the bizarre sport. A sport that some say looks more like a bunch of people exercising than actually competing. I would never say it, but I've heard it described that way.

We could have an endless conversation about the sport itself, but we're not here to do that. We're here because, despite covering a sport in a country far away, Giusy Meloni has managed to break through.

That's what well executed all around great content will do. It can lead the way. Great content knows no borders. It knows very few limitations.

If you juggle a soccer ball in heels, the eyeballs will follow. Even eyeballs that aren't into the sport. It's all about timing and delivery. Giusy Meloni has both.