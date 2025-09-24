Legendary Horror Story Gets Unsettling Preview For HBO Series: WATCH

HBO's expanding the "It" universe with a new TV series

"IT: Welcome to Derry" looks like it's going to be a must-watch for horror fans.

Basic info:

Network: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the world of Stephen King’s "IT" universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s "IT" novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films "IT" and "IT Chapter Two."

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Release date: October 26

Source material: "It" novel written by Stephen King.

HBO releases full "IT: Welcome to Derry" trailer.

The first look at "IT: Welcome to Derry" dropped all the way back in May, and it teased a very fun experience as fans return to the "IT" world with Pennywise.

Well, the full trailer is here, and it's going to send expectations soaring. It appears like HBO, once again, crushed it.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how legit does "IT: Welcome to Derry" look? It looks like it's going to be legit, and HBO fans wouldn't expect anything less.

Of course, this isn't the first time Stephen King's famous story has been put on film. There were two really solid movies - one starring Jessica Chastain - and a limited miniseries back in 1990.

Now, HBO is going back to the well after the films found an incredible amount of success. If it's not broken, then don't fix it.

It's a shockingly simple formula, and when it's not played out in Hollywood, it can actually produce some solid results.

It appears that's the case here with "IT: Welcome to Derry."

You can watch "IT: Welcome to Derry" starting October 26th on HBO. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.