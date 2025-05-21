Preview For New Horror Show Will Stop You From Sleeping, Looks Terrifying: WATCH

The preview for "IT: Welcome to Derry" is finally here.

Basic info (via HBO):

Network: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the world of Stephen King’s "IT" universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s "IT" novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films "IT" and "IT Chapter Two."

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Release Date: Some point this fall.

HBO releases trailer for "IT: Welcome to Derry."

There has been a lot of buzz about "IT: Welcome to Derry" ever since HBO first announced the series. After all, "IT" is one of the most famous horror stories ever told.

The book by Stephen King was turned into a miniseries in 1990, two popular films have been made and fans are now getting another TV series about Pennywise and terror.

It looks like it's definitely going to be worth watching, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There was also plenty of love in the comments section for the first look at "IT: Welcome to Derry":

This trailer just unlocked a core memory. I’ve been waiting since forever.

This looks promising. Set design, tone, acting looks good so far. It'll all come down to how good the writing is.

I really hope that they kind of expand on how Pennywise affected the whole town and we see this nice town start to go like dark.

Goosebumps,🥶 HBO max you are truly the God of great, epic and high quality entertainment. Just can't fkn wait.

And so IT begins!!🎈

It's giving 1990 IT miniseries vibes with the time period/setting

I used to pray for times like this 🙏🏿

Now this is what I am here for. Hurry up and release it.

It's time to float 🎈

Clearly, people are fired up and for good reason. "IT" is one of the most famous horror stories over told, and the two movies from the past few years were both really solid.

Now, HBO will attempt to cash in with a prequel series. It definitely looks promising, and HBO has a very solid record when it comes to King's works and horror.

"The Outsider" is one of the greatest horror shows ever made. If "IT: Welcome to Derry" is even a fraction as good as the series with Ben Mendelsohn, then it's going to be must-watch TV.

You can catch "IT: Welcome to Derry" at some point this fall on HBO. I'll definitely be checking it out. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.