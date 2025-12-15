Hit HBO Horror Series Ends Season One With Shocking Twist

"IT: Welcome to Derry" ended season one after eight solid episodes.

"IT: Welcome to Derry" is in the books, and season one ended with a wild twist.

Basic info:

Network: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the world of Stephen King’s "IT" universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s "IT" novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films "IT" and "IT Chapter Two."

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

All eight episodes of season one are currently out.

Source material: "It" novel written by Stephen King.

"IT: Welcome to Derry" ends season one with great finale.

The HBO horror series sent in that "IT" universe started the season with a bang. What appeared to be the latest Losers' Club got absolutely annihilated and massacred in the series premiere with only Lilly surviving.

That set the tone for a wild season, and following the season one finale – "Winter Fire" – I think it's safe to say HBO smashed another home run.

I'll do my best to keep this mostly spoiler-free, but there are a couple of points I wanted to touch on. The entire focus of the finale was using the mysterious dagger to destroy Pennywise.

The Losers' Club and several adults band together in a race against time as Pennywise leads a bunch of stolen kids from school to a devilish fate. The scene of the principal being killed was absolutely wild and terrifying.

The show peaks on a frozen lake where things hit a breaking point. The biggest takeaway from this scene wasn't the destruction of Pennywise, who obliterated the military officer who cooked up this whole scheme.

It was the fact that Pennywise interprets and feels time differently from humans. That means killing him in the 1962 timeline doesn't guarantee anything in the future or the past. It's a smart play by the writers. It opens endless avenues for future seasons. That leads me to my next point.

HBO hasn't officially announced a second season, but it's borderline impossible to believe there won't be one for one simple reason.

The show flashed "IT: Welcome to Derry Chapter One" on the screen prior to showing the epilogue scene. That scene will feature some familiar "IT" characters, but that's all I can say about that without ruining the whole thing.

Why flash "Chapter One" on the screen if there's not more of "IT: Welcome to Derry" on the way? It's safe to say fans should buckle up for the story to continue.

Overall, season one was a success from the premiere right through the finale, and the series has now set up a path forward for future seasons. It was gory, violent, mysterious, incredibly complex at times and kept fans guessing right through the epilogue.

It's a reminder that when HBO goes all out, the results are almost always outstanding. I had very high expectations and they weren't just met by "IT: Welcome to Derry." They were exceeded.

Now, fans wait to see what comes next. Do you have any thoughts on the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.