Iranian State TV Bombed During Live Broadcast, Footage Is Nuts: WATCH

Iranian state TV got lit up during a live broadcast Monday.

Israel is currently carrying out a massive air campaign against the Islamic regime in Tehran, and the war certainly seems one-sided.

While Iran has been able to get some ballistic missiles through Israeli and American air defenses, Israel has been able to dominate the war.

Israeli jets are now flying through Iranian airspace completely unchallenged, and that's led to devastating strikes.

Iranian state TV bombed during live broadcast.

IRIB News, Iran's state-backed propaganda broadcasting network, was on-air Monday night local time when an Israel airstrike hit the building.

The female broadcaster was shocked as the entire set shook, and as you'd expect, she immediately started to evacuate.

You can watch the insane moment it unfolded below.

Below is more footage of the aftermath of the strike on the building where IRIB broadcasts from.

There's no doubt that's one of the craziest videos I've ever seen, and I'm sure I'm not alone with my assessment of the situation.

Now, for anyone asking why a broadcasting building would be hit, the explanation is pretty simple. You want to cut the enemy's ability to communicate with its people during a war.

That's even truer when talking about a propaganda network that's controlled by the state. It's the same reason a top priority in a coup is taking control of communications.

You simply do not want whoever is being targeted to push a narrative.

Get ready for a lot more chaos in the coming days because this war is definitely not close to ending.