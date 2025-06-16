Insane Video Captures Footage Of Ballistic Missiles Flying To Israel: WATCH

Iran and Israel are at war following a preemptive strike last week by the Israelis.

A commercial plane captured incredible footage of Iran launching missiles at Israel.

Israel and Iran have been engaged in a violent war since the Israelis unleashed a sweeping preemptive strike early Friday morning local time last week.

The Israelis are attempting to cripple Iran's ability to enrich uranium and potentially pursue a nuclear weapon. The war started after a deception campaign involving President Donald Trump and failed negotiations to reach a diplomatic solution.

So far, Israel has leaned heavily on fighter jets entering Iranian airspace and Iran has relied on ballistic missiles. A big difference in strategy is Israel is hitting military targets, and Iran is mostly targeting civilian population centers.

Incredible footage shows Iranian ballistic missile launch.

Iran's biggest military asset is its significant ballistic missile arsenal, and it's been launching on Israel for days.

Fortunately, the United States, Israel and regional allies have been able to stop the overwhelming majority of ballistic missiles Iran has fired. Yet, some have gotten through air defenses, with devastating results.

The popular military X account @OSINTdefender shared unreal footage captured on a commercial plane of Iranian ballistic missiles soaring into the atmosphere headed to Israel.

Absolutely surreal. There's no other way to really sum it up. Imagine sitting on an airplane, looking out your window and seeing dozens of missiles soaring up into the atmosphere.

It's terrifying technology, and it's a good thing the Israelis have solid air defenses backed by the strength of the American military.

Specifically, the United States has a THAAD battery in Israel. The highly-advanced defense system is capable of taking out missiles while they're in the atmosphere and at insanely high altitudes.

There's no doubt it's saved countless lives already in the war, and will continue to do so as things escalate.

